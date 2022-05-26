Representatives from Roseburg Forest Products attend a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Roanoke Valley Lumber sawmill on Tuesday in Weldon, NC. Plant manager Adam Reed, far right, said the new mill reflects RFP’s long-term commitment to the Roanoke area. The mill is expected to create more than 135 jobs in the first two years.
Weldon, N.C. – Roseburg Forest Products held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday at the site of its new Roanoke Valley Lumber sawmill in Weldon, N.C. With this expansion, the new mill advances the company’s strategy of vertical integration – owning the trees and the facilities to process them – from the West Coast to the Southeast.
RFP currently has 13 manufacturing facilities in North America, including the country’s second-largest short lumber stud mill in Dillard.
“Roseburg (Forest Products) has been the largest private timberland owner in the Roanoke Valley area since 2017, with nearly 200,000 acres of timberland in North Carolina and Virginia,” Adam Reed, the Roanoke Valley Lumber plant manager, said in a news release. “This new sawmill … reflects our long-term commitment to the Roanoke area, which has welcomed us to the community with open arms.”
The company announced its expansion plans for the North Carolina site last summer. Since then, work has been done to prepare for the site’s construction. The mill is expected to create more than 135 jobs in the first two years.
“(This) groundbreaking is a significant milestone not only for Roseburg Forest Products but also for Weldon,” Weldon Mayor Hugh Credle said. “We are laying the foundation for the growth of Roseburg Forest Products and the Town of Weldon, and a tremendous partnership for years to come.”
According to the news release, the company carefully selected the site for this new mill with criteria including market demand, business climate and workforce availability at the top of the list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.