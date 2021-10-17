Roseburg Forest Products announced this week that it has purchased about 30,000 acres of timberland in the southern United States from Forest Investment Associates.
The properties are located in the northeast region of North Carolina and the southeast region of Virginia and consist of well-managed loblolly pine plantations. Roseburg Forest Products already owns 158,000 acres of timberland in the Roanoke Valley, following a 2017 acquisition.
“The addition of these high-quality properties to our existing Roanoke Tree Farm allows us to add more scale and operational efficiency to our southeastern timber operations,” Roseburg Forest Products Senior Vice President of Resources Scott Folk said in a news release.
The most recent acquisition follows the July 1, 2021, announcement of Roseburg Forest Products’ plan to build a new, high-capacity sawmill in nearby Weldon, North Carolina. The sawmill will be called Roanoke Valley Lumber.
“Our model of vertical integration — owning and operating both the manufacturing facilities and the timberlands that supply them — sets us apart from most of our competitors and provides long-term stability for the company and certainty of supply for our clients,” Roseburg President and CEO Grady Mulbery said in the news release. “We continuously look for ways to leverage and align our operational expertise with our resource ownership to maximize efficiency and meet customer expectations.”
Roseburg Forest Products, headquartered in Springfield, is a privately-owned company and one of the nation’s leading producers of particleboard, medium density fiberboard and thermally fused laminates. The company also manufactures softwood and hardwood plywood, lumber, LVL and I-joists.
The company has seven various wood-related plants in Oregon, including five in Douglas County and a wood chip terminal in Coos Bay. Roseburg Forest Products employs about 2,200 people in Oregon, with about 1,600 of those employees in Douglas County, company spokesperson Rebecca Taylor said.
Roseburg Forest Products owns and manages more than 600,000 acres of timberland in Oregon, North Carolina and Virginia, with the bulk of that land — about 400,000 acres, located in Douglas County.
