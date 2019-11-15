Roseburg Forest Products laid off about 30 employees at its Dillard plywood plant Friday, citing “unfavorable conditions in the North American plywood market” as the reason for the move.
Virtually all of the employees laid off were offered immediate jobs at other RFP plants in Dillard and Riddle, the company said. The remaining affected employees were invited to interview for positions at other RFP facilities beginning Monday, the company said.
“Roseburg knows this is difficult news for our team members and their families. The company has pledged to work with all those affected, with the goal of placing them as soon as possible,” Rebecca Taylor, a spokeswoman for the company, said in a prepared statement.
The layoffs were the second significant job cuts at the Dillard plywood plant this year. In August, the company laid of 90 workers there, also citing “unfavorable conditions in the North American plywood market.”
Company officials said that most of those laid off who wanted to continue working for RFP were given positions at another RFP facility.
Operations at other RFP facilities, including plywood plants in Riddle and Coquille, will continue as usual, Taylor said.
Three weeks ago RFP officials were celebrating the opening of a new wood plant in Chester, South Carolina. President and CEO Grady Mulbery and owner and Chairman Allyn Ford, along with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and more than 100 recently hired plant employees, were on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
At the time Taylor said the South Carolina plant helped RFP, including employees in Douglas County, in several ways.
“Expanding and diversifying into new markets and business lines contributes to the company’s health and stability, which benefits our employees, including the more than 2,000 people Roseburg employs in Douglas County,” Taylor said then. “Our investment in this new plant and recent acquisitions elsewhere reflect Roseburg’s long-term commitment to the industry. We have been here for 83 years and we will be here well into the future, providing stable, family-wage jobs to thousands of area residents.”
The company was founded in 1936 and is a privately owned company and one of North America’s leading producers of particleboard and other wood products. RFP also manufactures softwood and hardwood plywood, lumber, LVL and I-joists.
The company owns and manages more than 600,000 acres of timberland in Oregon, North Carolina and Virginia, as well as an export wood chip terminal facility in Coos Bay. RFP products are shipped throughout North America and the Pacific Rim.
RFP had been based in Dillard for 80 years before moving its headquarters to Springfield in 2016.
