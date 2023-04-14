By merging its historic timber heritage with modern technology, Roseburg Forest Products intends to secure and enlarge its footprint in the ever-competitive global market. And in doing so, the company founded by Kenneth Ford as a saw mill in 1936, will inject an economic boost to Douglas and Coos counties in the form of a $700 million investment and more than 100 new jobs.

Roseburg Forest Products announced that it plans to invest $700 million over the next four years to upgrade and expand its manufacturing operations in Southern Oregon, where the company was founded nearly 90 years ago. The investment includes the creation of two new, state-of-the-art manufacturing plants, and technological improvements and upgrades at existing plants in rural Douglas and Coos counties. To learn more, visit roseburg.com/news!

