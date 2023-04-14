By merging its historic timber heritage with modern technology, Roseburg Forest Products intends to secure and enlarge its footprint in the ever-competitive global market. And in doing so, the company founded by Kenneth Ford as a saw mill in 1936, will inject an economic boost to Douglas and Coos counties in the form of a $700 million investment and more than 100 new jobs.
That was the message RFP President and CEO Grady Mulbery delivered Friday as he unveiled the company’s plans at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Those plans, which include the creation of two new plants in Dillard and extensive upgrades of the company’s existing plants in Roseburg and Coquille, build on the knowledge acquired over nearly 90 years in business and rely heavily on innovation and emerging technology, Mulbery said.
“This is a tremendous, tremendous commitment to the communities, to the county, to the state and obviously the country. But it’s a tremendous commitment from the Ford family to have the faith and commitment to do something like this," Mulbery said. "It says a lot. It’s virtually unprecedented, and certainly in the modern era.”
One of the new Dillard plants will use wood residuals from RFP’s other local mills as well as regional mill suppliers to manufacture standard medium density fiberboard panels, known as MDF panels, as well as thin high-density fiberboard, known as HDF.
Dillard MDF is expected to be one of the most technologically advanced plants of its kind in the world, and account for $450 million of the $700 million investment, Mulbery said.
The other new plant will convert specialty MDF panels manufactured at RFP’s plant in Medford, into the product Armorite Trim, which is a finished exterior trim used for residential and shed use. This is an innovative, new product currently unavailable within the industry or market, RFP said. The company plans to invest about $50 million in this plant.
Both plants will use the most modern technology available, Mulbery said. Combined, they are expected to employ about 120 people and will be able to produce 175 million square feet of MDF panels, 70 million square feet of exterior trim and 90 million square feet of interior trim annually, RFP officials said.
The remaining $200 million of the investment will go toward improvements at existing Oregon plants over the next four years, including two new lathe lines and a new hardwood plywood line at the plant in Riddle, and anew dryer at the RFP plywood plant in Coquille.
“We are modernizing our manufacturing systems and equipment to make sure we remain competitive in the global market,” he said.
The projects represent the largest investment in manufacturing in rural Oregon and one of the largest private capital investments of any kind in the state’s history, Mulbery said. RFP got a boost from the state agency Business Oregon, which contributed $3 million. Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice was the local economic liaison for the project.
“This is a big deal economically for Douglas County,” Boice said. “I’m asked why we keep beating the timber drum and this is why.”
RFP is a privately-owned company that owns and manages more than 600,000 acres of timberland in Oregon, North Carolina and Virginia. The company moved its headquarters from Roseburg to Springfield in 2016. RFP employs about 1,400 people in Douglas County.
In the fall of 2019, RFP opened an engineered wood products plant in Chester, South Carolina. That plant currently employs about 170 people.
In the summer of 2021, RFP shut down its particleboard plant in Dillard, which put the nearly 200 workers in limbo. Company officials said many of those employees found work at other plants in the company. The Dillard plant had been operating since 1965.
RFP officials said closing the plant was part of a restructuring in the company. RFP also announced a multi-million-dollar investment in new technology at its western manufacturing operations.
In October 2021, RFP announced it had purchased about 30,000 acres of timberland in the southern United States. The properties are located in the northeast region of North Carolina and the southeast region of Virginia. RFP already owned 158,000 acres of timberland in the Roanoke Valley, following a 2017 acquisition.
On Sept. 2, 2022, a warehouse in a veneer mill in Weed, California, caught fire. The fire quickly spread, and eventually burned about 4,000 acres and destroyed more than 100 structures. The fire also killed two people.
About a week later, RFP announced it would provide up to $50 million for a community restoration fund for the initial recovery needs of residents, including help with temporary shelter, medical supplies and treatment, transportation, clothing, food, water and childcare services.
Shortly after that, more than 100 people, including a man whose mother died in the fire, filed a lawsuit against RFP for losses caused by the fire. Those lawsuits are winding their way through the courts.
The company is nearing completion of a 375,000-square-foot lumber mill in Weldon, North Carolina. The Roanoke Valley Lumber mill is expected to open at the end of the year and employ about 140 people once it's fully staffed.
But on Friday, Mulbery and other company officials touted the local projects, and how merging technology and company know-how will cement RFP’s economic footprint for years to come.
“Our focus on advanced manufacturing and innovative technology makes us a fit for Oregon’s future,” Mulbery said. “Oregon has one the highest number of high-tech workers per capita in the country…and we’re going to add to that with these investments.
“As Douglas County’s largest employer, we believe good things happen here, and we intend to be part of it for many years to come.”
