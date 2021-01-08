Efforts to provide much-needed affordable housing in Roseburg are about to take a step forward with the announcement that Deer Creek Village, an apartment complex offering low-cost housing with a priority given to veterans, is getting ready to open early this spring.
Deer Creek Village, located at 2843 SE Douglas Ave., is scheduled for completion in April, and NeighborWorks Umpqua will begin taking applications on Jan. 15. The complex consists of 68 units, ranging from studio to one and two-bedroom units. It will provide housing to veterans, individuals, and small families making less than 60% of the Area Median Income, or about $33,000 per year. Rents range from $305 to $795, depending on unit size and household income. Umpqua Community Property Management will manage the property.
“Vacancy rates in Roseburg are still really low, and affordable, quality housing is hard to come by,” said Brian Shelton-Kelley, director of acquisitions and development for NeighborWorks Umpqua in a news release. “Deer Creek Village is informed by the principles of inclusionary housing, seeking to provide affordable housing to a wide range of people of diverse backgrounds, which includes veterans, seniors, homeless or those who experience a disability,”
The project was designed by Studio C Architecture out of Portland and construction work was done by Coos Bay-based Harmon Construction. The three-story, U-shaped structure features a bike room, laundry room and communal spaces.
A 2019 housing analysis showed an acute shortage of multi-unit housing, especially for low-income residents. The housing shortage is almost certain to worsen, with an additional 2,700 units needed to house the more than 5,500 people expected to move here in the next 20 years, the study determined.
The lack of affordable housing is a contributing factor to homelessness in the region, the study found. The housing crunch is exacerbated by the fact that a third of all city residents are considered very low income and can only afford to pay $650 a month in rent.
In an effort to lure more affordable housing to the area, the City of Roseburg created the Diamond Lake Urban Renewal District and agree to waive up to $5,000 per unit in what are known as system development charges, for certain multi-family housing constructed within the district. System development charges are fees that are collected when new development occurs in the city and are used to fund a portion of things like new streets, sewers and parks.
That provision meant an estimated savings of more than $300,000 in savings for NeighborWorks Umpqua tor the construction of Deer Creek Village. It is also at least partly responsible for two other apartment complexes going up in the area:
- Oak Springs Apartments, an 89-unit apartment complex on a 5-acre site at 331 NE Pomona St., near Diamond Lake Boulevard. Plans call for all of the apartments to be two-story, two-bedroom, two-bathroom units consisting of 968 square feet.
- Sunshine Apartments, a 144-unit complex slated for 9 acres at the northwest corner of the intersection of Sunshine Road and Diamond Lake Boulevard, across the street from Sunshine Park. The developer is Wishcamper Development Partners, LLC. That project is still in the permitting process and has not yet broken ground.
Rental applications for Deer Creek Village will be available on Jan. 15 on the NeighborWorks website: nwumpqua.org/deer-creek or available outside the agency’s building at 605 SE Kane St., Roseburg.
