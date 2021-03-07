The owner of the Roseburg Pet Crematorium is building a bigger facility at 635 NE Chestnut Ave., also in Roseburg, in order to handle the businesses’ growing customer base.
Work on the new facility began in July 2019 and was supposed to be completed by now, Roseburg Pet Crematorium owner A.J. Bailey said. But like many business endeavors, the coronavirus — along with the death of the original architect on the project — caused lengthy delays, she said.
“It’s been a very long process. We thought it was going to be done in April ,” Bailey said. “Every time I tell somebody a time, it gets pushed back. Now we’re hoping it will be completed by the end of the summer.”
Plans call for a two-story, 7,500 square-foot facility, with about 5,500 square-feet of that consisting of a warehouse in the back of the building. Rick Lancaster Construction is the general contractor on the project. The new building replaced a vacant house on the property.
Roseburg Pet Crematorium has been located behind Bailey Veterinary Clinic in the 200 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard for nearly 13 years, Bailey said. And while there is a family connection between the crematorium and the veterinary clinic, the two businesses are completely separate entities, she said.
“We have outgrown our space, and we have big plans on becoming a complete pet loss center,” Bailey said.
Pet cremation has emerged as a primary option for pet owners instead of burying or simply disposing of them, she said. Part of that is due to a program, which Roseburg Pet Crematorium is involved with, that calls for veterinary clinics to have the deceased animals cremated.
Bailey said she has ordered new equipment for the new facility that is expected to arrive in about a week. That equipment will allow Roseburg Pet Crematorium to handle a larger number of clients, she said.
Bailey also said she intends for Roseburg Pet Crematorium to become a complete pet loss center, which will include grief counseling for children and adults, and a viewing room so pet owner can be sure their pet is being cremated.
“That’s the number one question people ask — how do I know I’m getting my pet back?” Bailey said. “We’re going to have an open-door policy at all times that we’re open so people can tour the facility. We’re also going to have a process to track pets.”
Bailey said that down the road she plans to also offer euthanasia services on a referral basis, meaning pet owners will need a referral from their veterinarian.
For more information on Roseburg Pet Crematorium, visit its website at Roseburgpetcrematory.com.
