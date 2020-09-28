A Roseburg restaurant whose owners have a history of financial problems has closed, just about a year after it opened.
Si, Casa Restaurant & Bar at 227 NW Garden Valley Blvd., opened in September 2019 in the spot that for years had housed Brutke’s Wagon Wheel Restaurant. The spacious restaurant easily seated 50 people and the bar, which featured five TVs, could accommodate another couple dozen or so.
Si, Casa was a Mexican-themed restaurant with an extensive menu containing dozens of food and drink choices. There were 16 appetizers, 21 seafood options and a drink menu that was six pages long and offered more than 50 cocktails and other drinks.
The owners were Diego Ivan Espinoza and Maria Flores. This was their second restaurant in the region; they also own Si, Casa Flores, located at 330 Dakota St. in Sutherlin, which has been in business since 1998.
Last November, the Sutherlin restaurant was sued for reportedly not paying rent on the building. That Si, Casa Flores owed about $15,000 in lease payments, according to a complaint filed in Douglas County Circuit Court. The registered agent of Si, Casa Flores in Sutherlin is Gabriel Flores. He could not be reached for comment.
Si, Casa Flores-Sutherlin incorporated in September 1997, according to the complaint, which was filed by RAM Property Development, LLC, from Eugene.
Si, Casa Flores-Sutherlin is known for its generous portions of Mexican food, colorful murals on the walls and elaborate and colorful bar area. The monthly lease on the Sutherlin Si Casa Flores is $3,938, according to the complaint.
Si, Casa Flores-Sutherlin never responded to the complaint and in May a judgement was awarded to RAM Property Development for just over $21,000, which included back rent due and attorneys fees and other costs.
Gabriel Flores is also listed as the authorized representative of Si, Casa Restaurant & Bar in Roseburg. That restaurant had a bumpy go of it from early on. This spring it closed for a while due to the coronavirus pandemic. It reopened in July.
A July 9 Facebook posting on the site of the Si Casa Flores-Sutherlin restaurant announced the reopening of the Roseburg sister restaurant. It said:
“Hola Amigos! We re-opened our Roseburg location. We are open 11:30am to 8pm, and we can’t wait to welcome you back. Come see us soon! 227 NW Garden Valley Blvd. in Roseburg next to the Yellow Flamingo. Gracias!”
It is unclear whether the restaurants in Sutherlin and Roseburg are connected to three Si, Casa Flores restaurants in Jackson County that ran into legal problems before being shuttered in 2017. Those restaurants — two in Medford and one in Phoenix — were operated by Gregorio Martinez Rodriguez, according to paperwork filed with the state.
Rodriguez filed for bankruptcy in 2015, and the three restaurants eventually closed in September 2017.
