The Roseburg Senior Center will be closing for the rest of the month in response to the spread of the coronavirus.
The center, located at 1614 SE Stephens Street, will serve a cold lunch Friday and then close at 1 p.m., Director Todd Boyd said. The center expects to reopen on April 1, he said.
The board of directors and staff met Wednesday evening and decided unanimously to close as a precaution, Boyd said. Rather than closing abruptly, the center put notices on the door Wednesday letting seniors who use the facility that it would be closing on Friday — what Boyd called a “soft closing.”
“We didn’t want to just put a note on the door. We didn’t want people to panic,” Boyd said.
The center, which opened in 1965, serves seniors from throughout Roseburg and even as far away as Winston and Sutherlin. The center serves lunches on weekdays and on the first and third Saturday of each month.
The center capacity for lunch is 158 people and a typical lunch will serve about that many, Boyd said. The center normally closes at 4 p.m. except on Fridays, when it has a popular game of bingo that begins at 6:30 p.m. However, there will be no bingo this Friday night, Boyd said.
