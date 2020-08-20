Sizzler, which has been a fixture on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard for more than 40 years, is closing at least temporarily in what the owners are calling an indefinite furlough.
The popular restaurant at 1156 NW Garden Valley Blvd., was hit hard by restrictions associated with COVID-19, especially limits on access to its salad bar, said Kathy Johnson, a partner in Double S Foods in Springfield, which owns the Roseburg Sizzler.
“The biggest point for us is, Sizzler is known for our salad bar and with self-serve not being allowed, that was really hard for us,” Johnson said. “We’ve been offering to make it for the customer, but the experience is not the same.”
Sizzler is not the only restaurant chain suffering due to the restrictions on buffets. Many have closed due to safety concerns, and may not be able to reopen. In May, the buffet chain Souplantation and Sweet Tomatoes permanently closed all of its nearly 100 restaurants.
The initial plan for the Roseburg Sizzler, which has about three dozen employees, was to close Sunday night, Johnson said. But the restaurant may shut down sooner if it runs out of inventory, she said.
Double S Foods owns eight Sizzler restaurants in Oregon, and the Roseburg location is the last one to be put on furlough, Johnson said.
“Roseburg is the last one open because it’s one of our better locations,” she said. “It’s the one that we truly did not want to close down, we have great fans and really loyal patrons there.”
Sizzler dates back to 1958, when Del and Helen Johnson opened Sizzler Family Steak House in Culver City, California.
In the late 1970s and early 1980s, Sizzler promoted steak and combination dinners with an optional salad bar. The goal was to give customers the feel of a full-service restaurant at a price closer to a fast food chain. To cut costs, many restaurants had in-house meat cutters that would cut steaks and ground the beef.
In the early 1980s similar family style steak restaurants, such as Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza Steakhouse, started to compete with Sizzler. In response to that, Sizzler expanded its salad bar into a full buffet, which was promoted as the "Buffet Court." The idea caught on and customers began to use the buffet as a meal instead of a side dish to the entree. However, other changes, such as introducing a free grilled cheese bread roll at the start of the dinner, didn’t go so well and sales declined.
In 1996, Sizzler filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and closed more than 130 of its locations. The company came out of bankruptcy a year later and shortly after that upgraded the quality of its food and increased prices. Reactions to those changes were mixed: in 2001 21 more locations closed.
That prompted Sizzler to undertake a makeover in the early 2000s, which included changes in the dining rooms as well as the menus. Sizzler went back to its roots and re-emphasized the salad bar, as well as its staples of steak, seafood and chicken.
Today the chain consists of more than 270 locations throughout the U.S. Most of Sizzler's U.S. locations are in the Western United States. Sizzler also has restaurants throughout the world including Australia, Canada, China, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand. Those restaurants located outside the United States are operated by Collins Foods, which is headquartered in Austrialia.
The Roseburg Sizzler dates back about 50 years, when it was located on Northeast Stephens Street near the old Indian Lanes bowling alley. The current Garden Valley Boulevard restaurant opened in 1978, Johnson said.
Dawn Weikum said she has been a regular at Sizzler for as long as she can remember. Many family gatherings, including those celebrating special occasions like birthdays and graduations, were held at the restaurant.
“Aunts, uncles, cousins, we’d all eat together at Sizzler,” Weikum said. The employees would pull together five or six tables and make it all work, she said.
Above all, it was those employees that made Sizzler special, Weikum said.
“I just want them to know that they’re going to be greatly missed, and I hope there’s a glimmer of a chance that they can make it back here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.