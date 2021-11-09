A city of Roseburg program that provides grants to businesses that promote tourism is back on track, after being suspended due to the fallout from COVID-19.
The city’s tourism grant program is funded through the Roseburg transient lodging tax collected within city limits. The city, which offers a spring and fall grant cycle, suspended the program last fall after a significant decrease in those revenues. However, with lodging tax revenues appearing to rebound, the fall/winter round of grants is once again open for business.
The Roseburg Economic Development Commission, which oversees the program, began accepting grant applications again this week. The fact that the grant program is back on track is a good sign for local tourism, said Roseburg City Councilor Brian Prawitz, who is also the chair of the economic development commission.
“The significance is pretty obvious,” he said. “We need tourism and the fact we have a mechanism that receives that money from people who stay here and is used to encourage more people to come is a really big deal.”
Grants are typically awarded for activities like advertising, publicizing or distributing information to market special events and festivals designed to attract tourists or to attract and welcome tourists at tourism-related facilities; or capital improvement projects that have a substantial purpose of supporting tourism or accommodating tourism activities.
Most grants are in the $5,000 range and support things like outdoor music festivals, an annual quilt festival and a vineyard bicycle tour — all events that were canceled last year and much of this year due to the coronavirus.
Past grants have been used to market such local events as the Lavender Festival and Farm Tour, the Great Umpqua Food Trail, the Challenge of Champions bull riding tour and the Umpqua Valley Arts Summer Arts Festival. One grant was used to produce the Master National Retriever Club training catalog for the AKC Master National Hunt Test held in Roseburg in 2018.
A round of five grants totaling $27,000 was handed out this summer. Recipients included Wildlife Safari, which got $4,900 to help build for the Long Neck Lodge, a viewing station for giraffes; the new Bar Run Golf and RV Resort, which got $4,999; and the Umpqua VELO Club, which was awarded $2,500 in order to cover increased marketing and advertising of the Vineyard Tour Bike Ride. The ride was canceled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
For the current grant cycle, applications will be accepted through Dec. 23 from registered businesses, registered 501©(3) organizations and other 501© tax-exempt organizations, and governmental entities. Online application forms can be found on the city website.
The commission is especially interested in events and projects that entice people to visit from Labor Day through Memorial Day, but all applications are strongly encouraged. The economic development commission will review and consider all applications and then is scheduled to vote on submissions at its Jan. 11, 2022, meeting.
“This is good news, especially when you think about how far we’ve come. When you rewind to the spring of 2020 on this topic, it was bleak and no one knew when it was going to break loose,” Prawitz said. “We’ve been dealing with Covid on some level for a long time, but compared to when this started, we’ve come a long way. People are looking for places to go, especially outdoors, and Douglas County has that in spades.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.