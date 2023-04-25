Roseburg VA Health Care System received a 3-year accreditation Friday from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities for four programs.
This represents the highest level of accreditation a health care system can receive, according to a press release.
CARF is an independent nonprofit tasked with recognizing the quality, value and optimal outcomes of services through their accreditation process. Established in 1966, CARF has been the leading example in, “consumer focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services,” according to the CARF website.
According to CARF, recognition is achieved as a service provider commits to quality improvement with a focus on the individual while monitoring results. The accreditation begins with the service provider conducting an internal survey. After, CARF selects expert practitioners to conduct their own survey.
“Based on the results of the survey, CARF prepares a written report of the provider’s strengths and areas of improvement. If a provider has sufficiently demonstrated its conformance to the standards, it earns CARF accreditation,” according to the CARF website.
The four programs that were accredited to the Roseburg VA Health Care System are:
Community Employment Services: Employment Supports.
Community Employment Services: Job Development.
Employee Development Services.
Services Coordination.
“An organization receiving a 3-Year Accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process and has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable and of the highest quality,” Roseburg VA said in a press release.
The Roseburg VA will continually send reports to CARF called Quality Improvement Plans to show how it is addressing areas of weakness. There are multiple programs that CARF recognizes like Aging Services, Behavioral Health, Child and Youth Services, Medical Rehabilitation, Opioid Treatment and Visual Rehabilitation Services.
