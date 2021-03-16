TENMILE — Ryder Sawyer, a seventh grader at Camas Valley Charter School, has had several business ventures, and now he's bringing other young entrepreneurs together.
Ryder has organized the Youth Vendors Fair, which will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Friday at 6721 Highway 42, behind Treats, in Tenmile.
"Hopefully they can sell their stuff there and hopefully they'll start a bank account and all that," Ryder said. Representatives from a local banking branch are expected to attend and help the young business owners with any finance-related questions.
There will be about 20 to 25 vendors, all between the ages of 5 and 15, with a variety of items for sale from eggs and baked goods to planter boxes and seeds.
Ryder said he hopes this will be the first of several events, but no future dates have been set yet.
Ryder had started setting up his own booth with Bigfoot-related items, which he also sells through the Porter Creek Mercantile. He got the idea to sell Bigfoot items after a Sutherlin woman reported hitting the creature near Porter Creek.
Hats are the most popular item, but Ryder also creates stickers, jewelry, slingshots and other items with a Bigfoot theme.
He's also recently started selling feed, teaching karate, and doing odd jobs around town.
"I just want to make lots of money and have a good house when I grew up," he said, adding that Warren Buffett is his idol.
Ryder did two book reports on Warren Buffett, although he said those were for two different books.
Ryder has been participating in distance learning this school year, but participates in class virtually alongside his peers.
During an assignment earlier this year, when students were asked to reflect on 2020, Ryder said the year had been profitable.
It was quite a different answer from the other students, according to his teacher LeAnn Graham.
"Most everybody was like: terrible, awful, and then I got to Ryder. I said, 'so Ryder, 'what, what's your word' and he said 'profitable,'" Graham said. "The fact that he is looking at it more as an opportunity is just really a cool mindset"
Ryder was able to get the word out about the youth vendor fair through his classmates and via social media to children throughout the county.
