The idea of eloping has taken on a new meaning, one of freedom and excitement, and Roseburg photographer/businesswoman Sam Starns is on the forefront of the emerging movement. Known as “The Elopemenent Expert,” Starns has written a book on the subject (Elope Your Life), delivered a TEDx Talk on the matter, and created a successful and growing business out of it. As Starns tells it, while the old concept of eloping conjured images of running away from something, now it is all about running to something — yourself, your relationship, and what a wedding represents to you in the deepest sense.
Starns spoke to The News-Review about herself, her work and the art of elopement.
Tell us about yourself.
I grew up in Roseburg and got a degree in International Affairs from the University of Oregon, which included six months of college abroad in France. I worked as a park ranger at Yaquina Head and a whale-watching guide on a vessel out of Newport. I had been a part-time photographer since about 2013, and when the opportunity came to go full-time in 2016, I decided to pursue wedding photography. In the middle of this shift, Brian and I got married.
How did you get into photography?
I got into photography because I loved the images my father took on his Minolta of me competing in equestrian events like cross-country. I loved the movement in the images and I now capture movement and the grandeur of the landscape while balancing that with the couple in the image.
Where did the idea for focusing on elopements come from?
I realized, after my own wedding and having a wedding couple hire me and express their desire for something different, that I wasn’t alone in wanting to elope. And if I had just had someone to help empower me, maybe our wedding would have been more of an adventure elopement. Ultimately that led to the concept of “Elope Your Life,” which essentially is about using that empowerment to have a wedding you want and apply that confidence and individuality to other areas of your life where you might still reluctantly be going along with society’s expectations.
You mentioned your wedding was not a day of sheer delight — care to share?
It was mostly the typical things that could go wrong on a wedding day. People showing up who weren’t invited, general stress, misunderstandings, not being able to spend more than 10 minutes with my new husband, etc. I remember coming home afterward and crying. It was also in the planning process leading up to the wedding — trying to work with two families where one had a large and fairly close-knit family while the other had the opposite, people being upset for this or that, repeatedly asking to be invited, telling me I should invite certain people, and generally trying to play by society’s rules of how a wedding should be.
What does a typical elopement cost?
I write about typical costs of elopements and have a detailed cost comparison between them and traditional weddings in my book “Elope Your Life.” Elopements can vary. If you’re wanting a more than bare-bones adventure elopement experience and combine that with a 5-7 day trip somewhere (sort of a honeymoon/elopement in one), it could run you about $13k-$14k. When it comes to adventure elopement photographers, an experienced one will start at $3k and upwards, with an average full-day experience ranging in costs from $5k to $15k or more for well-known photographers.
Is there one or two you’ve done that stick out?
All the elopements I’ve photographed are great in their own way, but I’m a fan of including activities that you love, or that you’ve always wanted to do. A few that stick out: a multi-day Alaskan elopement where the couple took a helicopter and landed on a glacier, then helicoptered up to a mountaintop where their family met them to have their ceremony. The next day we rode horses, and the following day we took another helicopter to a second glacier where we went dog sledding. Another was out in Oregon’s Alvord Desert. The couple met up with my husband and I. We explored the Steens Mountains one day and buzzed around the playa the next day, before having their ceremony at sunset. We wrapped up the evening with dinner and dancing by firelight on the playa, with our rooftop campers and trailers parked next to each other.
Five best places to elope?
It’s going to be a purely subjective list, but my Top 5 best places to elope for English speakers based on amazing views, crowds, things to do, availability of vendors, and uniqueness would be: Alaska, Oregon, Scotland, Washington, and New Zealand. Colorado would be my honorable mention!
Piece of advice for a person or couple considering eloping?
Think of your wedding day as an adventure with your partner first, and a wedding second. Once you think of it as sort of a “best day ever” scenario and not a wedding, you break free of all those things you think you “should” do when planning a wedding. Don’t worry about, for instance, whether your dress will work with hiking or fit in a helicopter seat. Trust me, I’ve likely experienced it and found it’s possible. If your adventure day is true to you and what you love/want to do, then it represents you as a couple. And it makes sense that should be a day when you should get married.
What do you enjoy most about what you do?
I love getting to meet new couples and get them thinking outside of the box when it comes to their elopement day and help them experience a special and beautiful location. I also love being artistically challenged and stimulated by interesting locations and activities.
Anything else you would care to share?
Focus on what you want out of your wedding! While it’s commendable to want to include people, ultimately the day is about you and your relationship. So if that means you want 200 guests, great! If you’d rather have an intimate adventure elopement with few to no guests, that’s a perfectly okay option as well, and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.
