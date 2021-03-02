The sun peaked through the clouds intermittently Saturday as dozens of people took the opportunity to buy local produce and other items at the Umpqua Valley Farmers Market.
This was the first market held since Douglas County was categorized again as an extreme risk under state COVID-19 guidelines, and it didn’t appear to matter at the market. There were about two dozen vendors and business was brisk, with about 75 customers milling about mid-morning.
Rylan Guillen was tending the stand of Champion Club Farms, which featured a variety of microgreens. Guillen said Champion Club had been selling its products at the farmers market for several years and he said that the coronavirus, including the change in Douglas County on Friday from high risk to extreme risk had not had a noticeable effect on sales.
Amanda Pastoria, manager of the market, said the market is doing everything it can to provide a convenient, safe and healthy place for people to shop for fresh, local foods and artisan goods.
“We continue to stay outside, allow extra space, require masks, provide hand washing stations, clean bathrooms and high traffic areas every hour, not allow music or seating/congregating, and monitor our capacity,” Pastoria said. “We have been affected by COVID, just like everyone else, but we continue to make adjustments as needed so that our amazing community support continues, and our small farms and businesses can stay afloat.”
Pastoria also said that the market provides extra help for those on the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, by adding $10 each Saturday to their food budget through the market’s Double Up Food Bucks program.
“We are here for everyone, and grateful for the support,” Pastoria said.
