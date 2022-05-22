Conway Bixby of Roseburg, left, and his dog Bo and Steve Johnson of Roseburg and dog Tina check out the Barks and Recreation event organized by Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center in Stewart Park in Roseburg on Saturday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Aidan Morrow, 12, of Roseburg takes dog Nellie through an agility course set up at the Barks and Recreation event organized by Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center in Stewart Park in Roseburg on Saturday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Visitors and their canine friends check out the Barks and Recreation event organized by Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center in Stewart Park in Roseburg on Saturday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Dog Trainer Todd Olds takes dog Tula through an agility course set up at the Barks and Recreation event organized by Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center in Stewart Park in Roseburg on Saturday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
On Saturday, Saving Grace hosted its first-ever Barks and Recreation event at Stewart Park near the Half Shell. The event was free for dogs to bring their people and celebrate the benefits pets bring to our lives.
This event bared its teeth from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and had 20 pet-friendly vendors, live music, doggie contests, affordable vaccinations, food carts, a beer/wine garden and activities for kids.
“I just love to see all these dogs,” said Leslie Farrell, a two-year volunteer for Saving Grace. Leslie was serving Puppachino’s (whipped cream in a little cup topped with dog bone) to interested passersby.
One vendor offered bows, bandanas and free painting for puppies while also encouraging the use of their photo booth.
“I love to see what (Saving Grace) is doing, plus we just love to get out and be part of the community,” said Katie Williams, owner of Stinky Dog. Williams and her husband, John, plan on being part of the event for years to come.
From French Bulldogs and Pugs to Shepherds and Greyhounds, dogs of all shapes and sizes graced Stewart Park on the sunny May afternoon.
“We have a few handlers out here with adoptable dogs,” said Steve Johnson, Saving Grace volunteer and dog handler.
With a packed park and three food trucks, the first Barks and Recreation event brought more than 100 dogs and their owners out for a day in the sunshine.
“We came to get them, (two 5-month-old Standard Poodles) used to people and maybe get some pointers on how to keep them under control,’ said Ruth Sladky, dog owner and pet lover.
“It's been a great turn out and we are so glad the weather held,” said Megan Gram, Executive Director of Saving Grace. “Bringing awareness to the community about what Saving Grace is and what we do is so important. There are some people in our community that don’t even know we exist.”
This event is planned to become a yearly festival for canines and their families.
