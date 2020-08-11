Go early.
That’s the first bit of advice you’ll need if you plan to take advantage of Roseburg’s new “Seats in the Streets” program that allows restaurants, shops and other businesses to offer seating in the sidewalk and/or parking space outside their business.
So far, two restaurants have taken advantage of the program, and both are downtown. Gathering Grounds Coffee House at 949 SE Oak Ave., and The Place in Roseburg at 841 SE Cass St., both set some chairs out Tuesday. But with temperatures hitting 90 degrees and scant shade available, most customers preferred to sit inside.
“The City is excited to offer this new program to businesses in town,” said City of Roserburg Communications Specialist Eric Johnson. “We know that the past few months have been hard on businesses due to COVID-19. We looked at what other cities in Oregon were doing to help provide support to our business community. That is when we discovered this idea, which came from the City of Corvallis. This program, along with other options that we are considering, will provide a much needed economic boost to business owners, particularly ones in the restaurant and retail industry.”
The city is still accepting applications and there are no fees associated with the program. For more information, call the city’s public works department at 541-492-6730, or email pwd@cityofroseburg.org.
