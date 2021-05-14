Word is getting out about the new thrift store located in the same building that houses the Roseburg Senior Center.
Rice Avenue Thriftique opened on March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, and since then, has built a growing clientele. On a recent afternoon, there was a steady trickle of customers looking for bargains among the hundreds of items neatly displayed.
You could literally fill a house with the items on display, which include clothing, tableware, artwork, books, cookware. And they’re sold at bargain prices. For example, glass beer mugs, glass vases and all manner of coffee mugs all sell for 25 cents. The store is located at 649 SE Rice Ave., which is around the corner from the main entrance to the senior center and just west of Southeast Stephens Street.
Don Frady was in the store for the first time. He had been a regular at the senior center for about three years, before it closed more than a year ago due to restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“I like this place. If you need something they have it,” Frady said.
Vickie Bryant was also a first-time customer. Bryant stopped in the bakery, located around the corner in the same building, and bought a slice of lemon cake. Then she drifted over to the thrift store for a look.
“I’m collecting Coca Cola glasses,” she said, holding up one she had purchased. “I got a new set of dishes and the glasses really goes will with it.”
Bryant said she first spotted Rice Avenue Thriftique when she was shopping at another thrift store on Stephens Street, and made a mental note of it.
“I just love thrift stores. You find everything there is to find,” Bryant said. “What a fun place. I will be back.”
The thrift store was in large part an effort to generate some revenue during the forced closure, said Ruth Smith, vice president of the senior center’s board of directors. The center has also opened a takeout lunch service and a bakery to try and bring in some money.
Every summer, the senior center has a large yard sale featuring all the items that have been donated during the year. Last year the yard sale was delayed due to the coronavirus, but the donations kept pouring in.
That’s when Smith reached out to Dawn Weikum, who has vast experience in selling such items, including running her own thrift store. Weikum even made headlines in 2012 when she fought for — and won — the right for thrift stores to display their merchandise outdoors.
Weikum began selling some of the items donated to the senior center online. The annual yard sale eventually took place in October, but there were still a number of items left over.
“I happened to mention that the room they were doing the sale in would make a cute little thrift store to benefit the center,” Weikum said. “The idea took off.”
Weikum manages all aspects of the store, even personally giving a final cleaning to every item that goes on a shelf for sale.
“She’s done thrift stores for decades, and she has donated her time to get this one off the ground,” Smith said. “Now we’re looking for volunteers to help run it. It’s all volunteers.”
Sales were brisk from the start. In its the store made $5,000, Smith said.
“All of it goes to the senior center, to pay for senior services, so that was wonderful,” she said. “We needed a way to come up with more cash, and this was the best way to do it.”
Smith said that while the coronavirus continues to be a danger, the senior center is looking at events that can be held outside to ensure the safety of guests. Ideas being floated include a July 4 barbecue in the parking lot, sidewalk sales to promote the store, and something to celebrate Grafitti Weekend.
“We’re just trying to take as much of it outside, until this goes away,” she said.
For her part, Weikum said she is just glad she can help. And she gives the credit for whatever success the store has had to the numerous volunteers who donate their time and the support of the community at large.
“The center has been very blessed with the continued donations,” Weikum said. “None of this would be possible without the public’s continued support.”
Rice Avenue Thriftique is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information call 541-391-7502.
