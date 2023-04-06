Aloha!
That Hawaiian greeting, followed by a brief presentation on Hawaiian food and how to grow a business around it, was enough to win a local entrepreneur $6,500 Wednesday during Umpqua Growth Talks.
Wailani Shave Ice & Island Grindz, of Sutherlin, was awarded first place — and $5,000 — among six local businesses that pitched plans to a panel of judges. Wailani won another $1,500 for being the audience favorite, as judged by rounds of applause for each pitch.
“What we try and do at Wailani is create experiences,” said co-owner TJ Plunkett. “We put a modern twist on traditional food and shave ice.”
Second place and $2,500 went to Ashtine Reike, owner of Studio Black Avenue, which makes ornate metal flowers. Taking third place and $1,250 was David Reeck, owner of Chinese Xiang Cuisine, which operates a food truck that sets up at various venues across the county.
The other three pitches came from Allen and Lisa Woods, owners of External Warrior Martial Arts in Sutherlin; Kelly Heichel, owner of Kelly’s Kid Care, a child care business in Roseburg; and Justin Deedon, owner of the Roseburg marketing firm Buzz Collective.
The event, presented by the Umpqua Economic Development Partnership, was held in the evening at Backside Brewing Co. in Roseburg. About 100 people attended.
The partnership launched Umpqua Growth Talks three years ago as a way to spur entrepreneurship in the area by providing financial assistance and business advice.
The final six small business owners were whittled down from 73 that applied, said Jessica Fehrn, interim executive director of the Partnership.
Contestants had five minutes to answer, in the form of a pitch, the following questions: What is your business idea? What will the money be used for? How much do you need?
After each pitch, participants were given another five minutes to answer additional questions from the three judges.
The first Umpqua Growth Talks event, a kick-off party, was held in January 2020, and was an immediate hit, with more than 100 people attending. The first Pitch Night took place a month later, and that also drew a large crowd.
The events are geared for people who want to start a business or already own one but could use some advice on helping it grow. There are also opportunities for established business owners to support others who would like to start their own ventures.
The partnership has handed out $34,000 to businesses through the Umpqua Growth Talks events, Fehrn said.
Past winners include an 8-year-old boy launching a lemonade business, a high school student starting a pressure washing business, and the owner of a lavender farm.
Last summer, Delbert Gibson won $5,000 for his business, JR’s Against the Grain BBQ Sauce. That money, and the publicity from the event, were paramount in helping Gibson get the business off the ground, Fehrn said.
“The amount of exposure he got being involved in that process was priceless,” she said. “People in the audience were approaching him to find out more about his business.”
Wednesday night, Reike showed off her flowers, which she said are not only works of art but are wearable. She intends to use the money she won to help pay for equipment that will allow her to produce more metal flower.
“My clientele is looking for one-of-a-kind art, with the bonus that it’ll last forever,” she said in her pitch.
Reeck, who with his wife runs a food truck, was greeted before his pitch by someone in the audience yelling “I love your potstickers!”
Reeck said he would use the money to help open a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Roseburg. The restaurant will feature a deck where customers can cook their own meals in hot pots, he said.
“We call it fine dining on the deck,” Reeck said.
Plunkett said Wailani would use the money to help pay for more cold storage and put in outdoor seating. If things go as planned, the restaurant will also build an underground pit to cook pork Hawaiian style, he said.
At the end of his pitch, Plunkett thanked the audience, again sharing some Hawaiian dialect.
“Mahalo for having us.”
