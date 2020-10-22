Sherm's Thunderbird Market in Roseburg is going back to around-the-clock store hours next week, more than six months after deciding to close at midnight due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Store Manager John Robertson said the 24-hour opening times will resume starting Tuesday evening. The store, located at 2553 NW Stewart Parkway, is currently open from 5 a.m. to midnight.
“The main reason for doing so is that we have many customers that like to shop in those hours,” Robertson said. “Deliveries of products are also much more consistent and most of our staff are back. These allow us to return to working normal schedules. We listened to the customers and are happy to be able to serve them. We appreciate the business.”
The store rolled back its hours on April 4 due to concerns over the coronavirus.
The origin of Sherm’s Thunderbird Market dates back to 1961, when Sherm and Wanda Olsrud opened a grocery store in Eugene called Sherm's 24 Hour Market. In 1967 they bought the Thunderbird Market in Medford.
In 1974 they opened another store in Klamath Falls, and in 2000 the company purchased the struggling Food World in Roseburg. They kept much of the original staff and converted it to a 24-hour warehouse style operation, according the company web site.
The company also owns a Food 4 Less in Medford, and employs more than 600 people.
(0) comments
