A woman who worked as a clerk at a Roseburg market is suing the market and its manager for creating a hostile work environment that reportedly included acts of sexual assault and battery, and sexual harassment against her.
The woman filed the lawsuit in Douglas County Circuit Court on Nov. 15 against G N Marketing LLC, doing business as the Short Cut Market on Northeast Winchester Street, and Nachattar Singh, a manager there. The woman is seeking $150,000 in damages.
According to the complaint, the woman began working at the market in August. She worked about 20 hours a week at a salary of $11 an hour. Throughout her employment at the market, she was reportedly subjected to numerous incidents of unwanted sexual harassment by Singh, including several incidents that involved sexual assault and battery.
Several alleged incidents occurred when Singh insisted that the woman accompany him on grocery shopping trips for the store. During these trips, Singh would reportedly brush up against the woman’s butt and chest and find ways to get close to her, the complaint said. Singh reportedly made numerous comments to the woman, such as, “You’re an amazing woman you don’t even know” and “I love you working for me.”
The complaint also claims that on one occasion Singh asked the woman to come into the back office to help him with something. She went into the office, leaving the door open as she entered. Singh reportedly closed the door then came up behind her, put his hands around her waist and moved one hand to her crotch and started kissing her neck. Singh then reportedly tried to kiss the woman on the lips but she pushed him away and ran out of the office.
The complaint also alleges that Singh groped and otherwise sexually harassed the woman in the beer cooler, including brushing up against her butt with his hand and kissing her on the neck; and shoving his crotch into her butt, putting his mouth close to the woman’s neck and breathing heavily and moaning in a sexual manner.
“Mr. Singh engaged in inappropriate and offensive sexual touching of (the woman). Mr. Singh’s touching was unwanted, offensive and done in a threatening manner,” the complaint said.
The complaint also said Singh’s actions caused the woman to suffer emotional distress, mental pain and anguish, embarrassment, loss of dignity, sleeplessness, humiliation and loss of enjoyment of life.
The woman informed Singh she was quitting the job by text message and asked Singh for her final paycheck. Short Cut Market and Singh refused to give her that final paycheck, despite numerous requests, the complaint said.
She is owed about $280, according to the complaint.
During a brief interview at the Short Cut Market, Singh said he was not aware a complaint had been filed but denied all the allegations against him.
“She is just doing this for the money,” Singh said. He also said he had mailed a check for the back pay owed to the woman to her attorney.
G N Market LLC registered with the state in April 2019. The registered agent is Gurdial Singh of Riddle. Nachattar Singh, also of Riddle, is listed as a member.
The complaint was filed on behalf of the woman by Ashley Bannon Moore, an attorney with the Portland law firm Aldrich Goldstein, P.C.
Moore said she did not believe Singh had been served with the complaint, but that he was well aware of the woman’s complaints regarding his behavior toward her. Moore also said that after the complaint was filed she did receive a check from the market for the back pay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.