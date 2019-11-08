A popular and longstanding Sutherlin restaurant is being sued for reportedly not paying rent on the building.
Si, Casa Flores, located at 330 Dakota St., Sutherlin, owes about $15,000 in lease payments, according to a complaint filed in Douglas County Circuit Court this week. The registered agent of Si, Casa Flores in Sutherlin is Gabriel Flores. He could not be reached for comment.
A worker at the restaurant who answered the phone said Flores had moved out of the area. The employee declined to comment further.
Si, Casa Flores-Sutherlin incorporated in September 1997, according to the complaint, which was filed by RAM Property Development, LLC, from Eugene. Zachary C. Green, an attorney with Watkinson, Laird Rubenstein, P.C. in Eugene, filed the paperwork for RAM. Green did not return a call seeking comment.
Si, Casa Flores is known for its generous portions of Mexican food, colorful murals on the walls and elaborate and colorful bar area. The monthly lease on the property is $3,938, according to the complaint.
Gabriel Flores is also listed as the authorized representative of Si, Casa Restaurant & Bar, 227 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg, which opened in September.
It is unclear whether the restaurants in Sutherlin and Roseburg are connected to three Si, Casa Flores restaurants in Jackson County that ran into legal problems before being shuttered in 2017. Those restaurants — two in Medford and one in Phoenix — were operated by Gregorio Martinez Rodriguez, according to paperwork filed with the state.
Rodriguez filed for bankruptcy in 2015, and the three restaurants eventually closed in September 2017.
