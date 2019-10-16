Walk into Si, Casa Restaurant & Bar at 227 NW Garden Valley Blvd. and the first thing you notice is how big it is. The main seating area can easily hold 50 people and the bar, which features five TVs, can accommodate another couple dozen or so.
The space isn’t the only thing big about Si, Casa, which opened last month and is housed in the former Brutke’s Wagon Wheel Restaurant. The menus (there are three) contain dozens of food and drink choices. Just to give you an idea, there are 16 appetizers, 21 seafood options and a drink menu that is six pages long and offers more than 50 cocktails and other drinks.
Keeping with the Bigger is Better theme, the food portions are plentiful. A chicken burrito special came with chips, salsa and refried beans and seemed like it was enough to feed a family of four.
The owners are Diego Ivan Espinoza and Maria Flores. This is their second restaurant in the region; they also own the popular Si, Casa Flores in Sutherlin, which has been in business since 1998.
“It’s been busy, busy, busy, just how we like it,” Espinoza said. “Like we say, ‘Mi casa is su casa.’”
Si, Casa is still ironing out some details, including getting University of Oregon Ducks football and NFL games on TV. But Espinoza said the restaurant is committed to providing customers a great atmosphere, which he and the staff feed off of.
“It’s just the people that motivate me,” he said. “They come here and they’re in a good mood and it’s fun for everyone.”
The 4,000-square-foot building was built in 1954 and for more than 60 years housed the Wagon Wheel Restaurant. The restaurant changed ownership and in the summer of 2018 reopened as Garden Valley Grill, or GVG. However, that restaurant never got off the ground and closed just a few weeks later in September of last year.
The inside of Si, Casa features avocado green walls, wood floors and black leather booths in the main dining area. A second area features more of a banquet style arrangement including red leather seating.
The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call 541-673-5330 for more information.
(1) comment
bleh. canned salsa
