The board that is overseeing the development of a medical college here has narrowed the list of possible sites down to four, but the looming issue remains to be figuring out how this ambitious — and expensive — project will be paid for.
On Tuesday, the Umpqua Valley Development Corp., a nonprofit organization formed last fall to help make the Southern Oregon Medical Workforce Center a reality, met via Zoom to discuss the remaining sites. They are:
- Downtown Roseburg site: The vacant Rite Aid in the 400 block of Southeast Jackson Street, along with the adjacent vacant lot that used to house Safeway.
- Harvard Business Park: This has also been known as Harvard Medical Park and is located at 1813 W Harvard – on the corner of Harvard and Keady Court.
- Edenbower site: This is vacant property off the east end of Northeast Edenbower, just east of Stephens.
- Boulder property: This would be an extension of Boulder Drive, which is a “T” intersection off of Edenbower across from Evergreen Family Medicine.
The board had also been looking at the site of the vacant Kmart, 2757 NW Stewart Parkway, in Roseburg. But there is another offer on that property and it is no longer available, the board was told.
That left those four sites as possibilities, out of a list that had initially included more than 30 potential properties.
Following the naming of the four final sites being looked at, the board went into a closed-door meeting, known as an executive session, to discuss details of each site. Previous estimates on what the Workforce Center will cost to get off the ground have ranged from $20 million to $30 million.
Last year, the Legislature approved $10 million for the college, which would be operated by George Fox University and offer bachelor’s and advanced degrees in nursing, psychology, counseling, physical therapy and other fields. The City of Roseburg last year also agreed to loan up to $10 million to help establish the center.
However, the legislative appropriation was put in limbo earlier this month when state officials announced that the money, which was to come from bonds backed by lottery funds, was no longer available due to a steep drop in the sale of lottery tickets. Those sales nearly came to a halt amid the coronavirus pandemic — sales for April were down 90% compared to the year before.
In order to sell the bonds, the state has to show a 4-to-1 ratio between forecast lottery fund revenue and the amount of debt in the bonds. That has never been a problem since the lottery was established in 1984. Since that ratio was not met, the funding for the workforce center — along with more than three dozen other projects totaling more than $270 million — was put on hold.
The workforce center wasn’t the only project to take a hit due to the loss of lottery funds. Nearly 40 projects that had been expecting more than $270 million in state bonds were suddenly scrambling to find ways to replace that money.
During a special legislative session held on Aug. 10, legislators took another run at the lottery bond issue. They trimmed nine projects from the list of those previously approved for lottery revenue bonds. The workforce center was not among those projects trimmed, meaning it still has a chance of being approved for lottery bonds.
Whether that happens depends on how much sales of lottery tickets rebound in the third and fourth quarter of the year. Ryan Tribbett of Pac/West Communications, who helped facilitate Tuesday’s meeting, said lottery sales have increased about 65% from their lows earlier this year.
That bodes well for the Workforce Center funding, he said.
“We’re cautiously optimistic,” Tribbett told the UVDC board. “It’s still wait and see, but we jumped the hurdle in front of us and we’re still in the game.”
If lottery sales do not rebound enough to achieve the ratio needed to sell the bonds, the future of the workforce center could come down to whether the legislature re-authorizes the funding in the 2021 session.
