The Roseburg Sizzler, which has been a family favorite for some 50 years before shutting down in August, is planning to reopen this week for takeout and delivery service.
The restaurant, located at 1156 NW Garden Valley Blvd., closed in August but has since been bought by the Sizzler corporation. Before that it was owned by Double S Foods in Springfield, which at one time owned eight Sizzlers in Oregon.
“We sold the restaurant back to them and they are reopening it, per the governor’s order of takeout and delivery service only,” said Kathy Johnson, a partner in Double S Foods. Johnson also said the Roseburg Sizzler could open as soon as Thursday or Friday. The initial hours of operation will probably be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., she said.
“It’s a very fluid situation, they’re still working to set everything up,” Johnson said.
In September, Sizzler declared bankruptcy as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The chapter 11 bankruptcy filing only applied to the 14 locations owned by the corporation; the nearly 100 franchise locations, including the ones in Oregon, were not included in the filing. Sizzler said it expected to reach agreements with the majority of franchise owners and that it was confident most of them would remain open, according to media reports.
Johnson said the bankruptcy filing was “more of a reorganization than anything else,” and that Sizzler USA is looking to buy four or five more franchises in Oregon. The Roseburg restaurant was the first one in Oregon to be purchased by the corporation, Johnson said.
The Roseburg restaurant was also the last of the eight owned by Double S Foods in Oregon to close.
Sizzler restaurants are predominantly on the West Coast.
Sizzler in Roseburg dates back about 50 years, when it was located near the old Indian Lanes bowling alley in the 1000 block of Northeast Stephens Street. The current location on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard opened in 1978 in an existing building, and underwent a major renovation in 2014.
The restaurant was hurt by restrictions associated with COVID-19, especially limits on access to its self-serve salad bar, Johnson said.
“It’s just heart-wrenching. This Covid thing has taken a bat to our business,” Johnson said at the time.
Sizzler dates back to 1958, when Del and Helen Johnson opened Sizzler Family Steak House in Culver City, California.
In the late 1970s and early 1980s, Sizzler promoted steak and combination dinners with an optional salad bar. The goal was to give customers the feel of a full-service restaurant at a price closer to a fast food chain. To cut costs, many restaurants had in-house meat cutters that would cut steaks and grind the beef.
In the early 1980s similar family style steak restaurants, such as Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza Steakhouse, started to compete with Sizzler. In response to that, Sizzler expanded its salad bar into a full buffet, which was promoted as the “Buffet Court.” The idea caught on and customers began to use the buffet as a meal instead of a side dish to the entree. However, other changes, such as introducing a free grilled cheese bread roll at the start of the dinner, didn’t go so well and sales declined.
In 1996, Sizzler filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and closed more than 130 of its locations. The company came out of bankruptcy a year later and shortly after that upgraded the quality of its food and increased prices. Reactions to those changes were mixed: in 2001 21 more locations closed.
That prompted Sizzler to undertake a makeover in the early 2000s, which included changes in the dining rooms as well as the menus. Sizzler went back to its roots and re-emphasized the salad bar, as well as its staples of steak, seafood and chicken.
