Friday is shaping up to be a big day in the small, historic town of Oakland, with Skog’s restaurant reopening and the soft opening of The Turkey Hall event center around the corner.
Skog’s, located at 115 Locust St., has been closed since the middle of May while owner Vince Gaeta recovered from a broken foot and he and his wife, Katrina, a co-owner, hired more staff. Gaeta said they hired nine additional staff to help deal with the large volume of customers that has been visiting the restaurant. Among the nine new hires are a VIP services and event coordinator, a live entertainment director and a sous chef.
“Everything came together quickly,” Vince Gaeta said. “Breaking my foot may have been the best thing that ever happened.”
Skog’s will reopen for dinner Friday. Along with that reopening, the Gaetas have invited a select few people to the soft opening of The Turkey Hall, located at 121 NE 2nd St.
The Gaetas completely renovated The Turkey Hall with a western-style theme.
The Turkey Hall will offer buffet-style dining Friday and Saturday beginning at 4 p.m., featuring a gourmet deli, homemade breads, smoked meats, poultry, an Italian coffee and dessert bar and more. There will also be a market, wine shop and tastings.
On Friday, there will be live music commencing at 7:30 p.m. with the group Trip Wire playing classic rock.
To introduce The Turkey Hall to the community and those just passing through, there is now a billboard on Interstate 5 advertising the event venue. The billboard is located three miles before the Oakland exit on the interstate.
Skog’s made a splash when it opened last summer in the site of the former Tolly’s restaurant. It is located in a brick building that dates back to the 1890s and surrounded by other historic brick buildings in downtown Oakland, which together put the district on the National Register of Historic Places.
Tolly’s closed in November 2019 and the building remained shuttered before Skog’s opened in August 2020.
Skog’s and Turkey Hall share a common area outside.
The Gaetas were hustling this week to get everything ready for the big weekend. Vince Gaeta said he was headed down to Sonoma County, in the heart of wine county in California, to pick up some prized wine and a big wheel of dry jack cheese.
SMALL BIZ GRADUATESCongratulations to the newest group of small business owners who completed the Small Business Management program, which is offered through a collaboration between Umpqua Community College and the Small Business Development Center.
The group was honored with a party at the pavilion at Stewart Park on Wednesday evening. The 2020/21 cohort was comprised of:
Noah Witt, Spectrum Cleaning and Restoration; Bo and Tom Younker, Younker Cement Finishing; Tony Templeton, Jaxon Performance Fabrication; William Andrecht, Preference Pools; Jessica Stafford, Roseburg Water Store; Jessica Cunningham, Vansky Wax and Skin Care; Kim Torres, Kimz Klozet; Dee and George Lawson, Lawson Family Storage; Heather and Brian Brown, Cornerstone Foundation System LLC; Tori Ruiz, Crafty Cleaners; Liz and Barry Hayes, Little Pizza Paradise; Lucy Valadez, Valadez Organic Produce; Melissa Tristany, Southern Oregon Bookkeeping; Craig and Jessica Schan, Guardian Property Services; Georgie Pulman-Olzaski, K-9 Crack; Rebecca Mesa, C.A. Mesa Plumbing; Tim and Leoni Rogers, Rogers Home Restoration; Susan and Harry Harris, The Happy Donut; Michelle Phelps and Shane Nederhood, Ridin Dirty Rentals.
The classes are led by industry professionals and teach people how to be successful small business owners. Courses cover such things as human resources, accounting and taxes and peer networking. There are three basic levels for participants: business foundations, systems planning and strategic planning.
The classes meet Monday evenings from 6 to 8:30 in the conference room of the Umpqua Business Center, located at 522 SE Washington Ave. The price is $749 per business and that includes up to two people. Anyone interested can call the Small Business Development Center at 541-440-7824, or visit oregonsbdc.org
