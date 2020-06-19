The Coos, Curry Douglas Douglas Business Development Corporation (CCD) has nearly $500,000 in grant money available for small businesses adversely affected the COVID-19 pandemic and that have not received federal emergency assistance under the federal CARES Act or other federal programs.
Small businesses will be eligible provided they meet the following conditions:
- Businesses that have been adversely affected economically in one of the following two categories:
- Those 501© 3 businesses that were prohibited from operation as directed by Executive Order 20-12.
- Those eligible for-profit businesses that can demonstrate a one month decline in revenue greater than 50% in March or April compared to sales in the months of January or February.
- Those non-profit businesses that can demonstrate a decline in revenue greater than 50% across the months of March and April compared to the same period in 2019.
- Businesses with 25 or fewer employees.
- Businesses that have been unable to access federal CARES Act funds to date, including the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Emergency Advance Program, and other federal programs for emergency COVID-19 funding.
THE CCD will begin accepting applications on June 29.
The program is opened to any eligible business located in Coos, Curry and Douglas counties. The CCD received $415,000 received from the Oregon COVID-19 Emergency Business Assistance Program, and an additional $60,000 combined from the City of Roseburg, Rogue Credit Union and the Port of Umpqua, to increase the total amount available to $475,000.
The application can be accessed at www.ccdbusiness.org, by contacting CCD at 541-756-4101, or by email at covid19grants@ccdbusiness.com.
For additional information, Theresa Haga can be contacted at 541-756-4101, Ext. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.