Don Sidhu, co-owner of the new Space Age gas station, shows off the interior of the US Market on Wednesday that shares the location off of exit 127 in Roseburg. The combination gas station, market, Krispy Krunchy Chicken facility is expected to open in the third week of August.
Will Geschke/News-Review photos
The new Space Age gas station, shown here Wednesday off of exit 127 in Roseburg, will be opening soon.
Will Geschke/The News-Review
Will Geschke/The News-Review
A pump hangs at the ready at the new Space Age gas station Wednesday, located off of exit 127 in Roseburg.
A new Space Age gas station, U.S. Market and Krispy Krunchy Chicken stop has made its way to Roseburg.
Nestled between the Motel 6 and Super 8 at 3150 Aviation Drive, right off exit 127 on Interstate 5, the hub is scheduled to open the third week of August, according to co-owner Don Sidhu.
Sidhu claims gas at the new location will compete with those seen at Costco.
“It’s a freeway. People, they look for easy in, easy out and this will be the easiest location for them,” Sidhu said. “And on top of it, the reason we came in, because we found out the In-N-Out is coming.”
The new 12-pump Space Age gas station and market is located just down the road from the In-N-Out Burger that is currently being constructed. The burger joint will be one of three locations in Oregon, the only one between Grants Pass and Salem.
With a combination gas station, market and chicken chain, the Space Age hub will create a number of new jobs. The company is in the process of hiring 12 full-time employees and five or six part-time employees, according to Sidhu, emphasizing that they are hiring “all locals.”
Sidhu and his brother, and co-owner, Lal Sidhu started the process of opening the U.S. Market and Space Age gas station in the spring of 2021 and construction began in December, according to Sidhu. He added that they could have opened a few months ago except they had to wait on machinery to arrive for inside the market.
“Here, they welcome you and help you,” Sidhu said, talking about his experience working with the City of Roseburg. “The permitting here, not only least cost, but the people help you to go through the process.”
Nika Bartoo-Smith is a Snowden Intern for The News-Review. She can be reached at nsmith@nrtoday.com.
