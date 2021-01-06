Outdoor enthusiasts in the area can expect to have a larger selection of products to choose from following the announcement that Sportsman’s Warehouse has been bought by the parent company of Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops.
The deal was announced late last month and is expected to close in the second half of 2021. That’s about three years after Bass Pro Shops took over Cabela’s, combining two of the largest names in the market under the umbrella of the Great American Outdoors Group.
In addition to Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, Great American Outdoors Group also owns White River Marine Group and a collection of nature-based resorts.
Sportsman’s Warehouse is a leading outdoor specialty store with more than 100 locations across the country. The Roseburg Sportsman’s Warehouse, located at 2122 NW Stewart Parkway in the Roseburg Marketplace, opened in 2016.
“We are excited to be joining the Great American Outdoors Group. This merger brings together the greatest brands in the outdoor industry,” Sportsman’s Warehouse CEO Jon Barker said in a news release. “As we look to the future, the combined entities provide our passionate associates with greater opportunities to serve the outdoor enthusiast. I couldn’t be more proud of the nearly 8,000 Sportsman’s Warehouse associates and their success in building our brand over the last 33 years. We look forward to a smooth transition and building our partnership,”
Johnny Morris, founder of Bass Pro Shops and CEO of Great American Outdoors Group, also hailed the merger as a win-win for outdoor enthusiasts. Cabela’s and Bass Pro have a combined total of 169 stores.
“Today is a happy day for our companies, outdoor enthusiasts and for the cause of conservation,” Morris said in the news release. “As outdoor sports specialists with unwavering dedication to people who fish, hunt and enjoy the outdoors, we greatly admire the passionate team at Sportsman’s Warehouse for their commitment to their customers and the sports we all love. By combining our best practices, our aim is to give our customers a best-of-the-best experience while further uniting them to support conservation.”
The deal will bring Bass Pro and Cabela’s product brands, including fishing and hunting gear, to Sportsman’s Warehouse, the companies said. Outdoor industry analysts said that with other outdoor retailers backing away from firearm sales, this merger could sway hunters and other outdoor sportsmen to look to the Great American Outdoors Group brands as leaders in the field.
Those analysts also said that the timing of the merger could be tied to the increased demand for outdoor gear during the COVID-19 pandemic, as activities like hiking, fishing, camping and fishing became more popular for consumers wanting to get outdoors.
Outdoor retailers had a strong year in 2020. Sportsman’s Warehouse saw year-to-year sales increase more than 60%, CEO Barker said.
Sportsman’s Warehouse got its start more than 30 years ago in West Jordan, Utah. The outdoor specialty store now has 112 locations spread out over 27 states across the country, including eight in Oregon, according to the company website.
Yay monopolies..even less of a choice so they can put prices at whatever they want as they destroy local small businesses.
