Limiting hours. Not allowing out-of-state guests. No bingo. Shutting down completely.
The two-week “freeze” mandated by Gov. Kate Brown in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus is affecting area businesses in different ways. While some businesses, like restaurants, are being allowed to remain open on a scaled-back basis, others, like gyms, must close entirely.
At the Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Canyonville, a host of changes have been implemented. Beginning Thursday, the casino went from being open 24 hours to the new hours of 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., said Susan Ferris, a spokeswoman for the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, which owns the casino.
There is also one significant change for the 300-room hotel: out-of-state travelers will not be admitted.
Other changes at the resort include:
- Smoking will not be allowed anywhere in the casino.
- Capacity will be limited to 400 people, not including platinum club members.
- Table games will be limited to two players per table.
- Food and beverage outlets will be limited to 60% capacity, with a pager system in place.
- Bingo will be closed.
- The pool area and fitness center will be closed.
“They worked very hard to do what they can to keep any piece of the casino open if possible,” Ferris said. “They couldn’t last spring, but now they’ve learned a lot more and feel comfortable with these changes. But they are not going to do anything that will compromise their guests.”
Ferris also said that unlike this spring, when the casino was forced to close and more than 500 workers were furloughed, no workers are expected to be furloughed this time, although some may have their hours curtailed.
Ferris also said she hopes the “freeze” is temporary, but no one really knows for sure.
“We think it’s just for two weeks, but last time it was going to be for 10 days and it ended up being for six weeks,” she said. “I don’t know if we’re going to go through a similar situation this time.”
Before the closure this spring, the casino featured about 900 gaming machines, two dozen gaming tables, a bingo hall and more in a nearly 70,000 square-foot gaming area. The resort also includes a 25,000 square-foot convention center, several restaurants and lounges, and the hotel.
At the YMCA of Douglas County, the facility will be shutting down operations over the next couple of weeks to comply with Brown’s mandates.
Unlike in the spring, however, when the YMCA also shut down, this time workers will not be placed on furlough, although some will have their hours cut, said Matt Lund, interim CEO of the YMCA of Douglas County.
“We’re making plans for the two weeks, but also making plans just in case it goes longer as well,” Lund said. He also said the facility is allowed to continue its child care program and outdoor sports, but it’s too cold for that.
“Other than that, everything is shut down,” Lund said. “It is incredibly unfortunate, but we are optimistic about being able to open very soon.”
Lund also said that while this year has been challenging, and the upcoming shutdown will only add to those challenges, the community has supported the YMCA.
“We have some great members who have stuck by the YMCA and continue to allow us to receive funding,” he said. “We have also gotten some generous donors to come in and step up as well. So that has been a blessing for our Y and the community.”
29 new coronavirus cases and 0 deaths were reported today by the County Commissioners Coronavirus Response Team, bringing the totals to 757 cases and 15 deaths.
Roseburg’s Veteran’s Affairs reported its first death yesterday according to its national website (below link). Its workplace outbreak also continues to expand, adding 4 more cases since yesterday, 1 of which was an employee. Roseburg’s VA now has a total of 78 coronavirus cases. 13 are employees/staff. In multiple daily press releases, our County Commissioners discussed at length the Veteran’s Day Parade at the County Fairgrounds, but have not once mentioned the workplace outbreak or the significant number of coronavirus cases being treated at Roseburg’s VA hospital.
https://www.accesstocare.va.gov/Healthcare/COVID19NationalSummary
The Commissioners Response Team reported 321 coronavirus cases and received 2,016 test results over the past two weeks in Douglas County. Dividing 321 cases by 2,016 test results gives Douglas County a RECORD 14-day positive test rate of 15.9% today, over three times the school re-opening metric maximum of 5.0%.
The 321 coronavirus cases over the past two weeks represent a RECORD 14-day case rate of 289.2 today for Douglas County, over five times the school re-opening metric maximum of 50. The 14-day case rate record has now been broken 21 straight days in a row.
