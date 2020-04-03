For the second straight week, the state of Oregon saw record numbers of new unemployment claims due to the coronavirus pandemic.
During the week starting March 22, the Oregon Employment Department received 92,700 initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits. That represented a 21% increase from the previous record during the week starting March 15.
By comparison, the agency received 4,900 initial claim filings during the week starting March 8. The unprecedented need for unemployment benefits is largely due to reduced hours and layoffs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The employment department has detailed information for 45,800 of the claims processed during the week starting March 22. The leisure and hospitality sector, which includes hotels and restaurants, saw the greatest number of initial claims for unemployment benefits (15,500). This reflects the impacts of additional public health and safety measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many initial claims also came from workers in health care and social assistance (7,600) and retail trade (4,600).
Multnomah (10,900), Washington (5,300), and Lane (4,200) counties had the number of claims. The largest percentage increases in initial claims over the week occurred in Harney and Tillamook counties. More initial claims data by industry and area can be found on the qualityinfo.org COVID-19 page.
Helping OregoniansOver the past two weeks, the employment department doubled the number of staff dedicated to taking claims and is in the process of tripling it. The agency employees processing claims are doing so at a record rate. Still, the truly unprecedented and sudden level of initial claims has caused delays and frustration for Oregonians who need help, especially by phone.
The employment department encourages anyone who can file an online claim to do so. The agency’s website includes a video with step-by-step instructions for filing online claims specific to COVID-19 situations. Filing an initial or weekly claim online helps those who must file their claim by phone.
Calls to follow up on the status of successfully filed claims also allows fewer new initial claims, which require the most time and work, to be received by phone. The employment department has started sending automatic confirmations for successfully filed claims with an e-mail address provided. Other automatic fixes and guidance, discussed in this video conversation, have been implemented to address common online claim errors and reduce the need for follow-up.
To file an online claim for unemployment benefits, go to Oregon.gov/employ or call 1-877-FILE-4-UI. For help finding jobs and training resources, contact your local WorkSource Oregon center or go toWorkSourceOregon.org.
