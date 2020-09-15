Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped to 7.7 percent in August from 10.4 percent in July, according to information released Tuesday by the Oregon Employment Department. However, the OED also cautioned that the latest numbers do not take into account this month’s wildfires, which are expected to have a significant impact on employment in the state.
The August unemployment rate was more than double last year’s rate in August of 3.6. Meanwhile, the U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 8.4 percent in August, down rom 10.2 percent in July.
Oregon’s total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 11,300 jobs in August, following a revised gain of 17,700 jobs in July. Over the past four months, employers added back 41% of the jobs that were cut in March and April, the OED said.
Over-the-month job gains in August were largest in leisure and hospitality (+4,200 jobs); retail trade (+3,300); construction (+3,200); and government (+3,000). Two industries that cut a substantial number of jobs in August were wholesale trade, with 1,400 jobs cut, and and health care and social assistance, which also saw 1,400 jobs lost.
Leisure and hospitality— which includes restaurants, drinking establishments, hotels, and recreational industries — has added back the most jobs of any of the major industries over the past four months. Despite adding 63,200 jobs over the past four months, leisure and hospitality is only a little over halfway back to its February 2020 peak employment level, prior to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the OED said.
Retail trade has bounced back closer to its recent peak employment level. That sector added 16,100 jobs over the past four months, which was nearly 75% of the jobs lost earlier in the year. The third industry to add back more than half of its jobs lost, while also rebounding by more than 10,000 jobs, was health care and social assistance. This industry, despite a 1,400-job loss in August, added 18,000 jobs over the past four months, regaining nearly two-thirds of its March and April job losses, according to the OED.
Not all industries have rebounded with substantial job growth over the past four months. In August, the following industries remained near their low point for the year: manufacturing; government; information; and professional and business services.
