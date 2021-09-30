After four years of headaches and heartache, Travis and Melinda Woodward announced this week that the Steamboat Inn is for sale.
The couple purchased the historic property in 2017 after taking out “one big fat one” of a loan in order to buy the inn and its adjacent properties for $1.75 million. After three wildfires disrupted operations and a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic — bookended with the 2020 Archie Creek Fire — shut the inn down for essentially an entire season, the Woodwards are looking at their options.
The inn has an asking price of $3.75 million.
“We did plan on this being our retirement, but living here with the kids has been harder than expected,” Melinda Woodward said Wednesday.
The couple has two daughters who attend the Glide School District. McKenzie Woodward is an eighth grader who was transitioned to distance learning due to an unknown illness sweeping through the joint Glide High/Middle School campus. Carmen Woodward is a second grader at Glide Elementary and still riding the bus to and from school every day.
Even the family cat, Fisher, disappeared for nearly two months in the Steamboat Creek area while the family was evacuated due to the Archie Creek Fire.
“The fires took a big toll (on the girls),” Melinda Woodward said.
The family and their staff worked relentlessly to get the inn back into operating order after the Archie Creek Fire, which destroyed the inn’s water supply and caused smoke and water damage to multiple units on the property.
When the Jack Fire came to life July 5, after a vibrant first three months where the inn had been booked solid, there was a two-week shutdown of the inn.
“Jack was part of it, but it’s just been a combination of things,” Melinda Woodward said. “We don’t want the kids to be afraid all summer of their home burning down.”
She said the inn has been doing gangbusters since its season opened in March. The restaurant seats roughly 200 customers daily, and sleeping capacity has been maxed out.
“Business has been great. We love Steamboat,” Melinda Woodward said. “We just decided to move up the timeline knowing it’s going to take a while.
“We’re not in a big hurry. We do still love it. We’re not packing our bags, but rather just starting the process,” she said.
Melinda Woodward said the key is finding the right person who will take the same care of the historic lodge as her family’s predecessors did.
“It’s about finding the right person,” she said. “It takes the right kind of person to live out here.”
