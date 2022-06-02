The remodeling project at Stix Sports Bar started late last year after the bar's staff proposed the renovation to the Cow Creek Umpqua Tribal Board. Following approval and a several months-long closure, the restaurant space was stripped down to its concrete foundation.
Courtesy/Seven Feathers Casino Resort
Stix Sports Bar, the most popular food outlet on the Seven Feathers Casino Resort property, held its grand reopening event last Wednesday.
CANYONVILLE — Diners visiting Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Canyonville have a renewed option among their restaurant selections. Stix Sports Bar, the most popular food outlet on the property, held its grand reopening event last Wednesday.
Stix first opened in 2003. According to a news release, it has never had a major remodel job.
The remodeling project started late last year after the bar's staff proposed the renovation to the Cow Creek Umpqua Tribal Board. Following approval and a several months-long closure, the restaurant space was stripped down to its concrete foundation.
Water lines were replaced, new beverage lines were installed in the floors, tiling and wood details were added to the wall decor, and 24 televisions ranging from 50 to 80 inches were installed. New seating, new lighting and all service options in the bar were either replaced or upgraded.
The project is the latest among several renovations that have taken place at the Canyonville property.
"It's important to the Tribe that its businesses stay fresh and state-of-the-art as possible," Dan Courtney, chairman of the Tribal Board, said. "We provide entertainment, dining and celebration venues, and they should have presentation features that are functional and as stylish as we can manage."
Along with everything new, there is also a new food menu that still includes some old favorites. Additionally, 20 Oregon brews are also offered at the sport bar.
"We're proud of Stix and want our customers to be, too," Courtney said.
The name Stix is an acknowledgement to 'stick games,' which were commonly played by Native Americans and often included friendly wagers.
