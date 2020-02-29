The buzzword in malls and shopping centers nowadays is “Experience.” Shoppers no longer are satisfied with simply going to a mall to shop for clothes, dinnerware or other items, but they want something to experience.
Toward that end you see malls with movie theaters, skating rinks, sports bars and the like in an effort to give people something to do.
The overhaul of the Roseburg Marketplace, formerly known as the Roseburg Valley Mall, including the recent addition of three new retail operations adjacent to one another, speaks to that trend.
The most obvious example is Planet Fitness, which opened its 20,000 square-foot gym in mid-December. The gym not only offers the basics like weight machines, stationery bikes and treadmills, but tanning booths, HydroMassage beds and massage chairs. Planet Fitness also offers free workouts and free bagels and pizzas once a month “as a reminder to our members that they don’t have to make a choice — carbs and cardio can go together!”
Those amenities, combined with monthly fees that can be one quarter of other gyms, is a big reason the Roseburg Planet Fitness had more than 2,000 members before it even opened, according to a gym manager.
Ulta Beauty opened in the same strip of the mall in early February, and has been busy from day 1.
Granted, I’m not an expert in beauty stores, far from it, but it is apparent even to me that Ulta Beauty has features that distinguish it from other shops in town, and make it more of a destination store.
Their list of services offered reads like the menu of an upscale restaurant. Ulta Beauty offers a full service high-end hair salon; range of skin services including an initial consultation, facials, skin resurfacing and something called microdermabrasion; makeup lessons and applications, eyelash extensions; and various eyebrow services including waxing and tinting.
Press clippings tell me the nearly 30-year-old company has capitalized on booming demand for celebrity-led beauty brands, which are often priced at a premium. Ulta has attributed cosmetics lines from Kylie Jenner and YouTuber James Charles for driving customers to its stores.
And there are a lot of those stores currently has about 1,200 across all 50 states.
That brings us to the first of these recently opened stores, Shoe Dept. Encore , which opened in early September. Of these three stores the Shoe Dept. Encore is the most conventional store, but it still has a number of features that set it apart from your typical shoe store.
First and most obvioius is its size. I’ve been to a lot of shoe stores and can’t remember any quite as large as Shoe Depot. It features row after row of brand name shoes — including Jellypop, Bearpaw, Daisy Fuentes, Marbella, Kenneth Cole, Nunn Bush, K Swiss, Nike and Adidas — and gets in new merchandise weekly, the store manager said.
Granted Shoe Dept. Encore is not exactly an “experience” store like Planet Fitness and Ulta Beauty, but it as far as I can tell it has by far the largest, most diverse selection of shoes within 50 miles in any direction. That sets it apart.
Speaking of mall stores, I would be remiss not to mention the impending closing of the Pier 1 Imports store, which for more than a decade was a popular destination for shoppers at the Garden Valley Shopping Center.
In early January Pier 1 announced it was closing nearly half its 942 stores nationwide, and that included the Roseburg store.
At the time the closing was announced store manager Tami Webster said she wasn’t sure how long the Roseburg Pier 1 would remain open but she thought it could be several months.
This week Webster announced on Facebook that the store will be closing on March 22.
“Passing this on because so many people have asked; March 22 will be Pier 1’s last day,” Webster wrote on Facebook. “I appreciate the positive words from our loyal local customers. This store was my baby for just short a decade. I appreciate the positivity! On behalf of my team and I THANK YOU.”
Webster also said she and the 12 employees in the store will be looking for work.
On Feb. 17, Pier 1 announced that it had filed for bankruptcy and and was pursuing a sale of the company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.