Feeling stressed out? Don’t worry, you aren’t alone. A recent Northwestern National Life survey found that 40% of workers say their jobs were extremely stressful, while a Yale University study found that 29% reported feeling extreme stress due to jobs.

Willis Cook is the owner of the Roseburg Express Employment franchise. He can be reached at 541-673-3332 or willis.cook@expresspros.com. The Roseburg Express office is located at 741 NE Garden Valley Blvd. and serves Douglas County. Local businesses and applicants are encouraged to stop by, visit expresspros.com/roseburgor/ or call 541-673-3332.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.