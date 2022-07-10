Hello Everyone!
We hope you all had a safe and happy Independence Day celebration. The Winston Area Independence Day committee lit up the sky on the July 2 with a spectacular fireworks show.
Thanks are not enough for this group’s hard work and dedication. Riverbend Park was loaded with specialty cars, vendor booths and participants wearing their red, white and blue all around you. It was a picture perfect patriotic scene.
Wander Winston’s first-ever Walk on the Wild Side with Wine fundraiser was a hit raising over $9,000 for the Feral Cat Awareness Team’s trap, neuter, release program. Wine and beer tasting was held in Civic Wayside Park, with a wine bus drive through Wildlife Safari. There were selfie stations and activities scattered around town, including a student art exhibit and adult finger painting.
We ended the evening drawing the winners of $6,000 in raffle prizes that were generously donated by the Douglas County community.
The Winston-Dillard Festival Association was back in action as well, welcoming back Winston’s Summer Nite Cruise on Saturday for Graffiti Weekend. It was great to see all the classic cars back on the streets again!
Is a car show really a car show any more if Cruise for a Cause isn’t there? They teamed up with Lookingglass Brewery for Hot Rods, Handle Bars & 4x4s, which was also held on Saturday with the slogan “fight cancer one ticket at a time.” We hope you stopped in to see what they were raffling off!
Friday nights in July are well spent at Riverbend Park. Bring your lounge chair and a picnic for Riverbend Live!, a free premium music event featuring regional and national artists. Shows start at 7 p.m. and last about two hours. Visit riverbendlive.org for an up-to-date music schedule.
Keep your eyes open for posters and banners that will start popping up around town for Winston’s first Oktoberfest Tournament. The event includes a $10,000 cash prize, with 100% of proceeds donated to veteran suicide prevention programs.
The tournament, which will be held Sept. 30–Oct. 2, will feature games that anyone willing and able to get involved has a chance to win: Stein Holding, Keg Rolling Race, Stein Race, Bucket Ball, Hammerschlagen — a classic German nail pounding competition — and pretzel eating. For tournament details and to register your team, visit winstoncity.org/events.
The city is really trying to find ways to get people out into the community for a positive impact. With summer in full swing, we look forward to seeing everyone wandering around Winston enjoying all the festivities!
