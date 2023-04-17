A local Roseburg nonprofit is using the power of worms, and outdoor activities, to help local veterans heal from mental illness.
HealTerra’s composting facility uses a worm’s castings generated from food waste to improve a garden’s ability to grow plants more than traditional compost.
All proceeds from this product go to Source One Serenity to help veterans find a new purpose. Elena Liniger and her team have the goal of healing local veterans through outdoor recreational activities such as hiking, kayaking and even trail repair.
“It’s about outdoor recreation, finding a new purpose. Something you cannot get from the VA,” said Liniger. She added that sometimes veterans need a new thing to provide some meaning after serving. Outdoor recreation offers companionship with fellow veterans, a chance to be in nature and a chance to give back through volunteering through land stewardship.
Liniger’s husband suffered after his service. However, after discovering fly-fishing, he rapidly improved his condition. From there, they knew they could do something similar with other service members in the area.
Starting in 2016, they began providing veterans with low budget camping trips and simple retreats. The following year, the idea to experiment with vermicomposting came to them from a friend who was a post-9/11 veteran.
“At the beginning it was low-budget. To get stronger we needed more resources, grants and employees. The worm farm was about generating funds to cover the cost of outdoor recreation,” said Liniger.
This unique compost is produced through a 60-foot worm digester where food waste is added. This food waste is then decomposed into a premature kind of compost. Then, the worms feed on this premature compost. The worm’s castings are collected, processed and packaged to use in a garden.
The food waste used to feed the worms is donated to the organization from multiple different sources including the Roseburg VA Medical Center, Fir Grove Elementary School and Wolf Creek Job Corps. In an effort to keep food waste out of landfills HealTerra recruits local businesses to donate their food waste.
Liniger said the worm castings are far superior to traditional compost because of the unique enzymes that worms leave behind that provide more nutrients for lawns, vegetables, trees and house plants. According to HealTerra’s website, worm castings produce higher yields, germinate soil more efficiently, improves aeration and increases water retention.
HealTerra’s product Soil Enrich contains, “An amazingly rich blend of carefully crafted worm castings and compost with a high content of organic matter, neutral pH, great macro and micronutrient values,” according to the HealTerra website.
Through this program HealTerra said it has managed to divert nearly 10 tons of food waste from the local landfill. Local businesses can participate by signing up through HealTerra’s website: healterra.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.