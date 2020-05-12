The Umpqua Economic Development Partnership is conducting a survey of Douglas County businesses in an effort to gauge the effect the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had on the regional economy.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Business Impact Survey is being sent out this week to subscribers of the partnership. It is also being shared online, said Wayne Patterson, director of the partnership.
“It is going to take a much greater effort to get this survey in the hands of all the businesses in Douglas County,” Patterson said via email. “We need to reach as many business owners as possible to really get a grasp on the economic downturn Douglas County is facing, and unfortunately will be felt, for a long time to come. “
Patterson said he participates in daily webinars and conference calls with local and state governments along with multiple other action groups. As governments work to handle the current coronavirus situation, they are also trying to plan a response to the flagging economy at the same time.
“It’s a really strange time to be in an economic development role,” Patterson said. “We are having to shift our focus on economic growth – from retention, recruitment, and expansion – to a mindset of economic recovery. How can we support our local businesses right now when the future is unknown? How can we guide them down the right path to get the tools and resources they need to survive this?”
The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete, Patterson said. The deadline to participate is Tuesday at 5 p.m.
To take the survey, businesses in Douglas County can visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DCBusinessImpactSurveyTNR.
