Originally opened in 2000, but under its current ownership and most recent incarnation since 2010, Umpqua Survival has become a mainstay for survival enthusiasts in Douglas County.
47-year-old Carlos Ortegon, a native of Roseburg, has been the general manager of the establishment for the past five years. Chris Lamont and Josh Murphy are the co-owners.
“After I left Lowe’s and was just thinking about getting back to work when my wife told me she got me an interview,” said Ortegon. “Turns out this is the right style job for me, and since I am on the work for life program I will probably stay right here.”
Umpqua Survival boasts equipment and supplies, firearms and training, all with an eye toward community education.
“The ultimate goal for myself and the staff is for people to leave here feeling more knowledgeable, comfortable and confident,” said Ortegon. “Long-term, I would like to see us expand into a larger location where we could expand the products and classes that we offer.”
Ortegon would also like to one day have archery and firing ranges to be able to offer clientele and potential customers the full survival and gun shop experience.
“I would love for us to have a place where our customers could sit and have a cup of coffee and visit amongst themselves, and, I think they would love it too,” he said.
With the location as it currently sits, Ortegon and the owners offer all the services they are able.
“We teach advanced carry classes and reloading classes, we have an AR workshop in which people can build their own rifles,” said Ortegon. “We also are partnering with the South Umpqua Rod and Gun Club, so we can offer pistol fundamentals classes and get people some real hands-on training.”
Umpqua Survival has also offered first aid training and partners with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to offer youth hunter safety classes.
“I believe everyone — even if they don’t own them — should train a little bit and be comfortable with (guns),” said Ortegon. “I think it just makes things safer, better for everybody.”
Umpqua Survival is is more than guns and firearm safety. They also provide survival equipment.
“I don’t think people are really prepared in their everyday life and I am not talking about crazy doomsday preppers,” said Ortegon. “I am talking about everyday folks going for a drive in the mountains, 90% of them don’t even have the things they should have in their vehicle if there is an emergency.”
