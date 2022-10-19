SUTHERLIN — John Wahl spends his spring and summer months as a sort of traveling salesman.
As the owner of Liberty Flags and Gifts in Sutherlin, he takes his merchandise — which includes almost any flag you can imagine, as well as Halloween decorations, Confederate paraphernalia and assorted jewelry — to numerous events, fairs and festivals across Douglas County.
His store used to be his sole focus, his year-round job, but now he’s found a passion he’s intensely focused on — photography, specifically macabre, horror-inspired cosplay photography. It’s a passion that he says is taking over as the focus of what he does.
Wahl, a lifelong photographer, movie lover and self-described paranormal investigator, first moved to Sutherlin 12 years ago — and as a fan of Pirates of the Caribbean, decided to try his hand at professional Jack Sparrow impersonations.
After failing to recruit more pirates to work alongside with, he decided to move on to a more gothic inspired hobby. Now, he spends the fall and winter seasons taking photos of models in elaborate, horror-inspired makeup and costumes, and posing them in numerous locations — open fields, historic buildings, even using real gravestones and burial sites in cemeteries as props in some of their photoshoots.
And yes, he insists, even with months of work dedicated to his projects, it remains strictly a hobby.
“This is all free,” Wahl said. “I don’t charge because a lot of people don’t have the money to do this. There are photographers that will charge you an arm and a leg for professional pictures. And it’s ridiculous what prices they charge. For us, this is a hobby, strictly a hobby, and as a hobby I can’t charge anything.”
“So the people I get, I don’t pay them,” he added.
Even though his models work for free, Wahl is picky about the subjects of his photography — Crystal Mahoney, 27, and Diana Nicolay, 58, are currently the only two models he takes photos of — but he’s always on the lookout for more.
“Basically, you can’t find any good people in this town,” Wahl said. He lives in Sutherlin. “They’re either into drugs, or alcoholics, a lot of older folks because it’s a retirement area. You just don’t find people that are interested in this, so it makes it harder for us, we have to go out and look for people to recruit somehow.”
Mahoney has worked with Wahl since she was 19. They both seek to recruit new modeling talent from Halloween-themed events in the Douglas County area. Their most recent successful recruit, Nicolay, came from the Zombie Ball held at Backside Brewing in September, run by the Roseburg Fright Club to raise funds for their upcoming haunted house.
“I was a huge acting fan,” Mahoney said, describing when she first met Wahl and began working with him as a model. “So I thought, maybe this is kind of like an acting class, like you’re dressing up in costume as a character… and once I saw the photos, I thought, 'wow, I love this.'”
Wahl, Mahoney, and Nicolay will go on photoshoots that take between one to two hours, after Wahl spent days beforehand researching a particular topic of interest or location to photograph in.
The result of all this work: hundreds of photos — many of them taken in a boudoir style — posted en masse to his Facebook page, John Wahl Productions, in what feels like an endless collection of work.
Wahl also produces videos posted to YouTube, under the channel John Wahl — including short films like “Vampire Film: Young Blood” and “Welcome to Camp Crystal Lake," as well as fan-made music videos of popular songs.
In the future, Wahl wants to find more models to work with — particularly male models, who he says are difficult to come by in Sutherlin.
However, even with so much effort being invested into his projects, it’s still not his day job. No money ever changes hands. When asked why he dedicates so much time, so much energy, to his hobby, he simply said, “Fun.”
“Life’s too short to be so damn serious,” he added. “We have too much anger in the world and everybody’s mad at everybody, trying to tell other people how to think, and what to say, and you can’t do this, you can’t do that. People just need to lighten up. Stop taking life so serious, and have some fun in your life.”
