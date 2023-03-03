We have a lot to discuss in our chamber corner. Sutherlin is making some big moves lately so I am happy you are here to read all about it.
Area51 is our new 51 stall Tesla Supercharging station located at the base of our freeway entrance and exits right here in Sutherlin. Join us for the grand opening from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 18.
We have been busy at the chamber rolling out new membership full of resource and benefits and we are getting ready for our next Sutherlin Area Chamber of Commerce Speaker Series on Wednesday.
The Speaker Series features a morning and an evening session with two amazing topics designed for a short hour session with big impact. Join us March 8 for grant development at our breakfast session from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and Travel Oregon and Travel Southern Oregon for our after-hours from 5:30-6:30 p.m. to present state and regional resource.
Both sessions will be held at the Sutherlin Community Center, 150 Willamette St., Sutherlin. Registration is free and available at bit.ly/3KVQT1E.
We hope to see you soon.
Jessica Batchelor (she/her) is the executive director of the Sutherlin Area Chamber of Commerce. In 2022, Jessica was recognized as Travel Oregon’s Southern Oregon Rising Star for her collaborative efforts and catalytic impact for her service as Executive Director of the Lake County Chamber of Commerce. With her experience in tourism, destination management and community engagement Jessica feels right at home in this role.
