Plans for a housing development in the city of Sutherlin — which at 53 homes is the largest proposed project in nearly a decade — won initial approval this week.
The city’s planning commission on Tuesday approved the project, with some conditions, such as obtaining the necessary permits. The finding of facts will be presented to the commission at its next meeting, scheduled for Sept. 21.
Plans call for the 53 houses to be built on just under 10 acres on the south side of Fort McKay Road. The project will be developed in two phases, with 27 homes built in the first phase, and 26 in the second, according to plans submitted to the city.
The lot sizes will range from a minimum of 2,784 square feet to a maximum lot size of just under 6,000 square feet. The width of each lot frontage will be at least 50 feet, according to the plans. The houses will be served by two streets that will be constructed.
The developer is Jerry Tabor Building Inc., which is based in Umpqua.
There is a house and some accessory structures currently on the property, which will be removed.
The development will access public water and sewer from the city of Sutherlin, but new lines will have to be put in to service the new construction.
The last development of this size to be approved and developed within the city of Sutherlin would be the Fairway Ridge subdivision, which is located north of Scardi Boulevard, said Sutherlin City Planner Jamie Chartier. That subdivision application was submitted in 2013 and included development in three phases, with a total of 76 lots. Phase 1 is built out, Phase 2 was platted in March and has several single-family dwellings under construction, he said.
Chartier said Sutherlin has a housing shortage, just like Roseburg and the rest of Douglas County. He pointed to a buildable land inventory study conducted in 2005 that forecasted a shortfall of 345 acres of residential lands through 2025.
“This clearly illustrates the need for more housing,” Chartier said.
In 2017, the city began the process of an Urban Growth Boundary amendment involving an exchange of about 300 acres, coupled with the annexation of about 170 acres into the city boundary, Chartier said. This brought more properties into the city limits to allow for future development, he said.
“Sutherlin is a growing community, yet still relatively small, and that appeals to people,” Chartier said. “There is a need for housing within Sutherlin and with this proposed development, it will allow families to remain within the community, with a quality home and amenities. I would assume the local contractors currently building homes in Sutherlin would agree.”
