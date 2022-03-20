GLENDALE — In 1951, Dean, Rod and Harry Swanson purchased a Glendale sawmill, along with friend Ed Combs.
It was a very basic mill when they bought it, with about 40 employees.
Today, Swanson Group is run by Dean’s son Steve Swanson. It includes mills in Roseburg and Springfield, and employs 750 people.
Dean Swanson’s father, Steve’s grandfather, had a mill in Noti, west of Eugene, so the business wasn’t new to them. In 1992, Dean made a joint venture deal with a brother who had inherited the Noti mill.
By 2001, the company had acquired several more operations and thousands of acres of timber lands. It also had started an aviation division.
In 2005, it added a mill in Glide to its operations, though it had to shut that down as the recession hit in 2008.
The company sold off some of its acquisitions during the lean times that would follow, but still owns the Sun Studs Mill in Roseburg and a state of the art plywood mill in Springfield.
Steve Swanson recalled that even as a kid he spent a lot of time at that Glendale mill.
“I literally grew up on the mill site,” he said.
The owners all lived at the edge of the mill, he said. Even after his parents moved, one of his uncles lived there.
“We were there all the time. We would hang out and ride our bikes in the mill yard on the weekends,” he said.
At 15, Swanson started working at the mill, shoveling chips and sawdust and other odd jobs to make a buck. Within two years he was working in production every summer and most of his school breaks. At 23, fresh out of college, he returned to the company as a bookkeeper. In 1989, he became general manager.
He never looked back.
Sister Linda Rondeau is a shareholder, but doesn’t work for the company.
Steve’s son Chris Swanson, however, has followed in Steve’s footsteps. He started going to the mill on Saturdays when he was 5 years old.
He joined the company fresh out of college, too, starting in sales and moving into operations. He’s been a plant manager and sales manager and now is executive vice president.
Father and son are best friends, Steve Swanson said.
“He’s my right hand man. He’ll take over at some point in time totally, but that’s a date in the future,” he said.
Steve Swanson, now 68, doesn’t intend to hand over the reins anytime soon.
“I plan on working until I just can’t work anymore or I die,” he said.
Swanson sees working as the key to a long and happy life.
That’s not to say it’s always been easy.
“It’s had its ups and downs,” he said.
Things were especially tough in the late 1980s, when Swanson, then in his late 20s, was charged with laying off half the crew.
Things turned ugly again during the recession that started in 2008. When they had to sell off the Noti mill, he was worried how his mom Dee Swanson would take it.
The conversation went better than expected.
“She goes ‘Well, I thought you were getting a little too big for your britches,’” he said. “And I thought to myself, this is going to be fine.”
The mill in Springfield burned down in 2014.
“But we turned around and rebuilt it, and it’s twice the mill it was when it burned. It’s a joy to go see,” he said.
The year 2019 was one of the company’s worst, he said, but recently, business has been booming. In fact, 2020 was one of the best years in the company’s history and 2021 was a great year as well.
There are two main reasons for that. First, during the pandemic many people were stuck at home but still working. Many decided they either wanted to renovate their homes or purchase new and bigger homes.
The second reason was the consequence of a pine beetle epidemic in Canada. That country ordinarily supplies about 34% of the American market. After cutting and selling all its dead wood, though, Canada was left with little to sell. Today, they’re supplying just 25% of the American market.
Along the Interstate 5 corridor, the mills that have survived the ups and downs of the timber industry’s fortunes over the decades are family owned businesses, Swanson said.
“When you look around Douglas County, it’s the family-owned businesses that are the long-term survivors. The multinationals, they’ve left the West,” he said.
He’s proud of what his family has accomplished.
With two grandkids growing up, Brody Swanson, 11, and Khia Swanson, 5, he expects that success to continue.
“If I’m lucky, I’ll get a chance to see my grandson or granddaughter get involved when they come of age,” he said. “With any luck, they’ll love the business as much as their grandfather does.”
“It’s been a great experience. I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” he said.
