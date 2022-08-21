Nate Pritchard spends his days going from door-to-door carrying a pressure washer to residence after residence looking to bust the gunk off driveways and provide other pressure washing services.
“I am the kid at 9 a.m. knocking on your door and bugging you to clean your driveway,’ said Pritchard, teenage entrepreneur and owner of Gunk Busters.
From oil and grease to moss and grasses, some of the driveways in Roseburg suffer neglect and abuse. Pritchard’s Gunk Busters may be the cure to what ails your patio or parking spot.
“I want to eventually be able to hire some high school students that don’t have stuff to do in the summer and get them out of their room and working,” said Pritchard. “But for right now, I want to focus on creating some cash flow and generating some growth in my business.”
Pritchard will be a senior at Roseburg High School. After school during the academic year and earlier in the morning during the summer months, he goes door-to-door trying to drum up business.
“Originally, I was looking for something to do to earn a little extra cash,” he said. “I started going door-to-door and the business just grew. Now I am looking for advertising and to make my company successful.”
As the future looms large in front of Pritchard, the young man is preparing a way for himself through hard work and investment.
“Once I get people calling me directly and I am creating that cash flow, I want to look into other business opportunities,” said Pritchard. “I would really like to get into some real estate.”
With big goals in mind, Pritchard sets himself up as an example to other teens interested in going into business for themselves, but also as a hero to the parents of the area by encouraging teens to get out of the house, off of their phones and out into the world.
Pritchard may be the driving force behind his business venture, but he has not done it all alone. Lisa Woods at the local Small Business Development Center was instrumental in Pritchard’s success.
“She was just so much help,” he said.
“Nate is a wonderful young man who is driven and has a lot of potential,” said Woods. “I see his business taking off and I am glad the Small Business Development Center was able to help.”
At the Umpqua Growth Talks Pitch Night competition held Aug. 3 at Backside Brewing Company, Pritchard’s new business, Gunk Busters, was awarded $1,000 for start-up funding.
“With this prize money, I can pay for Facebook advertising and quit waking people up going from door-to-door,” said Pritchard. “It would be nice to have people call me directly.”
While Pritchard netted the largest Pitch Night prize, The Swann Society, Orion’s Kitchen and an online martial arts training program created by John Blackwood were the other companies that took home money at that event.
Wayne Patterson, executive director of the Umpqua Economic Development Partnership, said the event was a huge success.
“Our goal is to encourage more people to launch businesses in Douglas County,” Patterson said. “With encouragement and resources, these ideas can grow into businesses that will employ people in the future.”
Gunk Busters can be reached through its Facebook page, or by calling 541-236-5173.
Umpqua Growth Talks will host additional Pitch Night events throughout 2022. Visit umpquagrowthtalks.com for more information.
