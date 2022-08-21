220811-nrr-teenbusiness-01

Roseburg High School senior Nate Pritchard established his pressure washing business Gunk Busters in the spring. At the Umpqua Growth Talks Pitch Night competition held Aug. 3 at Backside Brewing Company in Roseburg, Pritchard’s new business was awarded $1,000 for start-up funding.

 MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review

Nate Pritchard spends his days going from door-to-door carrying a pressure washer to residence after residence looking to bust the gunk off driveways and provide other pressure washing services.

Sam Temple can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.