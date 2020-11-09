Fans of the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa or the Cheesy Gordita Crunch probably already know this, but for those who don’t, the drive-thru at the popular Roseburg Taco Bell has temporarily shortened its hours.
The fast-food restaurant, located at 180 NE Garden Valley Blvd., is now open from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. daily. Regular hours are 7 a.m. to 3 a.m.
An employee at the Taco Bell said the temporary change was due to a shortage of employees.
