Fans of the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa or the Cheesy Gordita Crunch probably already know this, but for those who don’t, the drive-thru at the popular Roseburg Taco Bell has temporarily shortened its hours.

The fast-food restaurant, located at 180 NE Garden Valley Blvd., is now open from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. daily. Regular hours are 7 a.m. to 3 a.m.

An employee at the Taco Bell said the temporary change was due to a shortage of employees.

Scott Carroll can be reached at scarroll@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4204. Or follow him on Twitter @scottcarroll15.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.