The Burg boutique opened July 8 to provide the Roseburg area with curated clothing, furniture, games, housewares and more.
The boutique has been a long-time idea of the Devlaeminck family, who are no strangers to business operations. Caitlyn Lyman helps operate The Burg as one of a handful of family businesses all housed in the same space at 709 SE Jackson Street.
Within the corner-store filled with dark wood fixtures and colorful items is Celebrations, an event planning business owned by Lyman; Umpqua Metals owned by Justin Devlaeminck; and Sweet Surprises, which sells confectionaries. Lyman described the setup as “a business within a business within a business within a business.”
“We’re super big on business. We’ve had so many and we always want to do so many different ones and all of us have always wanted to have a boutique store that’s not like a thrift store crammed with stuff,” Lyman said. “It was kind of just spur of the moment but it’s always been in the back of our minds and we finally just jumped into it.”
Devlaeminck said The Burg sells high volumes of items for low prices in order to provide affordable yet high-quality goods. To fill the store’s shelves, the family utilizes online shopping and travels as far as Medford and Portland.
“We have nicer stuff because we’ll pay a little bit more for nicer things and then take a little less of a profit just so we can move things and get you a good deal for something that’s really nice,” Devlaeminck said. “Inventory is moving every day. It changes everyday so every time you come in here, there’s something different.”
The whole Devlaeminck family is involved with the businesses housed out of The Burg. Lyman‘s father, a general contractor, even lends his skills by building fixtures to display products with.
“We really love what we do. We’re just very passionate about our business and anything that we do so people can always expect high-quality and good service,” Lyman said. “The best thing that I like about when we do business is that we actually care.”
The Burg — and the smaller businesses operating within it — will soon relocate to a new space on Northeast Stephens Street in the same area as Bob’s Deli and Level Up Frozen Yogurt. The new space will allow them more agency with decorating and will help the business avoid the estimated $10,000 cost of replacing the awning outside that still reads “Hanson Jewelers.”
Lyman said the new space is expected to be open for sales by mid-September and that she is looking forward to having more control over curating the location.
“It’s kind of like a home-away-from-home because we love everything in our store,” Lyman said. “We like to make it nice and we want people to love it, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.