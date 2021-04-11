The old Valley Hotel in downtown Roseburg is filling up with people again — this time in the form of an apartment building — after being vacant for more than 40 years.
Owner Magnus Johannesson renovated the historic building and is seeing the fruits of his labor pay off as renters begin to move in. Johannesson said he has signed leases with 11 tenants, mostly Umpqua Community College students. Eight moved in since April 1 and three had moved in before that, Johannesson said.
Another half dozen or so are slated to move in sometime this month.
“Everybody is pretty excited about moving in,” said Cat Hughes, assistant property manager for the apartments.
The building, at 950 SE Washington Ave., dates back to 1885, when the bottom two floors were built, Johannesson said.
The third floor was built in 1910. The original name was the Valley Hotel. At some point it was renamed the Terminal Hotel, Johannesson said. The southeast corner of the building was open so buses could drive through, allowing passengers to exit under cover. There were four Terminal Hotels in Oregon in 1927, one each in Salem, Eugene, Roseburg and Medford.
The 34 units — 17 on each of the top two floors — have or will be updated into dorm-like apartments, complete with wood floors, sinks and refrigerators. There are shared bathrooms and also a main lobby and common areas.
Rent per room is about $500 a month plus utilities.
This is the second building in downtown Roseburg to rent to UCC students.
The Flegel Center, located at 1034 SE Oak Ave., is housing about a number of male student-athletes from UCC. They moved in in December. The building was used as an armory from 1914 to 1977.
Johannesson also owns the historic building next to the Flegel Center, at the southeast corner of Main Street and Oak Avenue, which used to house the Mark V Grill & Bar. Johannesson said he plans to open an eatery in that space, modeled after the popular Lighthouse Center Bakery in Umpqua, in about a year.
Johannesson also said he plans to renovate the other floors into about 40 studio apartments. Johannesson hopes to complete the renovation on that building, which he has named Jane’s Vision, by spring of 2023.
Rents for the studio apartments will probably be about $600 a month, plus utilities, Johannesson said.
