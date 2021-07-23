It’s been nearly two years in the making, but Roseburg’s newest live music venue is finally open, finally real.
The SunnySide Theatre, located at 663 SE Jackson St. in downtown Roseburg, features live music with a focus on local talent, who are invited to play at weekly open mic nights. The place had a soft opening July 1 and has been gaining momentum ever since, said owner Daniel Thomas.
"Man it’s been a relief,” he said. “Like just getting through everything to finally get it rolling has been really awesome.”
Part of what makes The SunnySide Theatre unique is the 1909 building it is located in, and how Thomas chose to renovate the space.
The interior features a large stage, an L-shaped loft, brick walls, keyboards throughout and antique pianos with glass on top that make up the main bar. Then there are the music-themed items scattered throughout — trumpets and trombones used as light fixtures, posters of old concerts, framed ballet slippers, a wall of cassettes, plastic records used as coasters, and so on. Each trip around the place reveals another treasure.
Thomas, a musician himself, said he chose the space because of its high ceilings, open floor, large windows for natural light and great acoustics, which he figured was just right for the kind of live music venue he envisioned.
The music venue was originally supposed to open last summer, but it was a victim of COVID-19, which caused delays, Thomas said.
The biggest factor in the delay was the mandated shut down due to the coronavirus, which Thomas said prevented him from putting on events that would have helped fund the renovation.
At one point, Thomas opened a GoFundMe site to help raise money to complete the renovation. He also applied for grants.
If that weren’t enough, the ancient building itself presented a unique set of challenges. The brick walls were covered by plaster, the plumbing was from another era and some parts of the building were not square or even, as they were supposed to be.
Despite that, Thomas pushed on.
“A dream only dies when you decide to shelve it,” he said in an earlier interview.
The name SunnySide came from the name of Thomas’ former band, Sunny Side Up. It was meant to capture the mood of the venue, Thomas said.
“We always try to look at the bright side of everything,” he said. “That’s what we want with the music theater, try and spread some positive vibes in the community.”
Thomas said The SunnySide Theatre is also available to rent for events, such as weddings, corporate get-togethers, and the like.
There is still some work to be done. Currently, the bar relies on Old Soul Pizza a few blocks away for food options. Thomas had initially planned to offer fresh crepes, but when he discovered the cost of installing a required vent system — more than $40,000 — he scrapped the idea.
“We definitely want food, and we’re tossing around a few ideas,” Thomas said. “But our focus is really the entertainment.“
Thomas said word is beginning to spread about the venue and the crowds seem to get a little bigger each week. He also said that as The SunnySide Theatre brings in talent from Roseburg and beyond, the momentum will hopefully continue.
“We’re going to continue to grow and make SunnySide better and better,” Thomas said.
