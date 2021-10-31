Sarah Everman and Keith Tidball want people to know that they don’t have to spend a fortune for a good bottle of wine, and as owners of a new wine bar in downtown Roseburg, they aim to prove it.
The Wine Destination, located at the site of the old Brown’s Shoe Fit store on southeast Jackson Street, held its grand opening Friday. The couple, who are married, said the new wine bar is the realization of a longtime dream, which took a good deal of planning and some old-fashioned elbow grease.
Everman grew up in southern Oregon and the couple had been looking for an opportunity to move back to the state from Phoenix, where they had been living and working in the wine industry.
They wanted to live in a wine region, so they took a trip through the Applegate, Umpqua and Willamette valleys and fell in love with Roseburg.
They moved here in 2019, and set out to find a spot for their new venture.
“We knew we wanted our shop to be downtown and that we wanted to own the space,” Everman said. “Initially we found another building, but that fell through.”
Gary and Janice Quist, who formerly owned Roseburg Book & Stationary, also on Southeast Jackson Street in downtown Roseburg, helped out with the search. Gary Quist had worked at the former Brown’s Shoe Fit and knew the owner. He made the connection, and Everman and Tidball thought the space was a perfect fit.
In 2020 they bought the building, which for 25 years had housed the shoe store.
The building itself dates back to 1890, and at one time was a Wells Fargo bank, the couple were told. They sold half of the building, which now houses Whiskey Creek Rustics, and set out to renovate the other half for their wine bar.
The space at 526 SE Jackson St. covers about 2,600-square-feet total. Tidball removed the plaster from the wall to expose the original brick, refinished the wood floors and even put the old wooden display shelves from the shoe store to good use.
“We love the history of the building, that it has a basement for wine storage, that it has a private room for classes, and that it is in a great location,” Everman said. “All that being said, we did a ton of renovations to the space. We reused the wood from the old shelves in Brown’s to make the bar top, accent wall and community table.”
Unlike other tasting rooms in the area, which typically feature a wine from one producer, The Wine Destination will offer wines from the top wine-producing countries in the world.
“We are a unique concept in Roseburg,” Everman said.
There will be some high-end wines for sale, but most will be in the $15-$30 range, which Tidball said is The Wine Destination’s sweet spot.
“There’s just so many amazing wines in that price range,” he said.
There will also be a handful of canned beer options for sale. Wine will be available to purchase by the bottle or by the glass. Wine can be purchased to go or to drink on site. There will be an $8 corkage fee for the first bottle of wine consumed in the bar, although that fee will be waived during happy hour, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be a limited food menu including charcuterie, cheese boards, vegetable bowls, humus and desserts. Food that has to be cooked will be prepared by Jackson Street Provisions, which recently opened down the street at 424 SE Jackson St.
There will be a wine club with two levels of membership and monthly wine education classes and tastings held in a private room located at the back of the wine bar. That space, which features a 16-foot-long butcher block table, an antique safe that has been turned into another table, and will be getting cork walls to help dampen the sound, will also be available to rent for private gatherings.
Between the large selection of affordable wines, the food offerings, the wine classes and the general ambience, Everman and Tidball want The Wine Destination to be just that — a destination where people spend some time.
And above all, find wines they like at prices they can afford.
“Nobody in Oregon should pay too much for a bottle of wine,” Everman said.
The Wine Destination will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 1-7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.