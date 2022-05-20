Since February 2007, the Humane Society Thrift Store has been serving the people of Roseburg. Now, those doors closed for the final time on May 19, 2022.
While the main mission of the Umpqua Valley Human Society is to reduce the number of uncared for and unwanted pets and to stop euthanasia by promoting responsible pet ownership, they created a storefront for people to have a physical address and telephone number to associate with the organization.
Over the last 15 years, the Thrift Shoppe has provided a place for the community to donate various items from clothing and jewelry to large items like appliances and vehicles while providing a fun and engaging thrifting experience. The Thrift Shoppe even provided free dog and cat food to individuals meeting specific criteria.
“Eight years ago, I had a lot of anxiety and didn’t have anything to do so I came down here and started to volunteer,” said Leslie Mackey, a volunteer for the Thrift Shoppe. “I came for something to do, but stayed to help the animals and because John is so great to work for.”
With the building sold, the Thrift Shoppe closed on May 19 and will be vacating the property on May 27. Donations have not been accepted since May 7.
“Rick (owner of the Scoreboard) bought the building to expand this business,” said John Vermeer, manager of the Humane Society Thrift Shoppe. “We looked for a new building the last few weeks, but price and building size stopped any relocation plan.”
Vermeer’s positivity shines even when faced with a loss.
“It has been a fun adventure,” said Vermeer. “I have had 13 volunteers and none of this would have been possible without their help and the support of the community.”
With the Thrift Shoppe closing its physical location, more time and energy will be dedicated to fundraising events and community engagement.
“We have the Blessing of the Animals coming up in October, that will be the next Humane Society event in Roseburg,” said Vermeer. “After 15 years of doing this, I will definitely have some time on my hands, but I have collected a lot of books and this will give me a chance to catch up on some reading."
While the storefront closing will have an impact on the budget and funding, Vermeer remains optimistic, “We will just have to wait and see how much this affects the overall budget.”
For more information regarding the Umpqua Valley Human Society please contact: umpquavalleyhumanesociety.org. For any correspondence or donations, please use P.O. Box 651, Winchester OR, 97495.
